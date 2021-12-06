ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $599,900

Longview Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article5+ acres of usable, flat, fenced land ready for animals! Has a Round Pen and a great 5...

tdn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Longview, WA
Business
Longview, WA
Real Estate
City
Longview, WA
City
Home, WA
FOXBusiness

Starbucks store in Buffalo votes to unionize

Starbucks employees at the coffee chain's Elmwood Village location in Buffalo voted 19 to 8 in favor of joining Workers United, a union affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. A second Buffalo store on Camp Road voted to reject unionization by a vote of 12 to 8, while a...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Siding#Animals#Windows#Bedroom Home#110v Electric#Heat Pump Wood Stove
The Hill

NYC adopts measure allowing noncitizens to vote for mayor

New York City on Thursday voted to allow noncitizens to vote in certain local elections, including for mayor, city council member Ydanis Rodriguez, who sponsored the bill, wrote on Twitter. The city council approved the measure extending voting eligibility to New York City residents who are not U.S. citizens with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy