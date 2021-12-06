Chris Hemsworth Shared a Throwback Photo to His First Role as King Arthur

With the nature of everything that’s happened in the last 18 months, it’s difficult to distinguish at this point what was and wasn’t real. But even though it seems like something your lockdown-addled brain might have cooked up, we can confirm that it is true: Chris Hemsworth’s character in Netflix actioner Extraction was, indeed, named Tyler Rake. Tyler Rake! And he even hit someone with a rake in one of its many visceral fight scenes. While that film saw Rake all but cark it on screen, the action hero will be back for sequel Extraction 2 (currently not titled Ex2raction, Extraction 2: Extractier, or Extraction: Extra Action, but there’s still time to change that) and we’ve got our first look at Rake’s return.
