Jim Harbaugh talks dealing with hype

ATLANTA — Georgia football has opened as a 7 1/2-point favorite over Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl game in Miami Gardens, Fla., at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) are coming off a 41-24 loss at the hands of No. 1-ranked Alabama (12-1) on Saturday night in the SEC Championship Game.

DawgNation.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group