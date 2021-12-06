Rainy week for Athens, NE Ga

rain

You’re going to want to pack an umbrella with you this week because it’s going to be very rainy at some points.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said our stretch of dry weather ends when widespread rains moves in later Monday. The rain will be welcomed after a relatively dry November in Georgia.

We’re going over the timing and the areas that could see rain and storms, on Channel 2 Action News

Here’s what to know:

· Rain chances will remain high for the next several days

· Heavy downpours possible

· There could be a chance for an isolated strong storm

