Public Health

Unvaccinated Italians face tougher restrictions

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new rules mean they are excluded from indoor restaurants, theatres and museums. Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people as the Christmas holidays draw near. The new rules mean they are excluded from indoor restaurants, theatres and museums in a bid to reduce the spread of...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 1

Reuters

Germany to impose restrictions on unvaccinated to break COVID surge

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is expected to impose restrictions on the unvaccinated on Thursday as it seeks to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz will discuss with leaders of Germany’s 16...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street says its priority is to ‘promote boosters’ after Germany announced new restrictions for unvaccinated people. Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Germany announces new harsh restrictions for unvaccinated

Under new restrictions, unvaccinated individuals will be barred from restaurants, theaters, and non-essential stores. Nightclubs are also to be closed in areas where infections are high, while large-scale events will see the number of spectators reduced. Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel had called on the heads of Germany’s 16 federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Omicron Variant Pushes England into Tougher COVID Restrictions

England is to move to 'Plan B' COVID-19 restrictions as the number of cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 rise sharply. At a Downing Street news conference this evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a raft of measures on home working, expansion of mandatory face mask use in indoor spaces, and the use of COVID vaccination certificates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high. Europe is battling a fierce surge in the pandemic, with the WHO registering 120,000 Covid-related deaths on the continent since November 23 when it warned of up to 500,000 more deaths by March 2022. Regional director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted". Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said these were "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.
WORLD
The Independent

Travel bans are ineffective and will not stop omicron, WHO says

Travel bans to control Covid-19 are ineffective and will not stop omicron the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reiterated, as it urged countries to stick to tried and tested methods.As the new variant spreads globally, with evidence suggesting it transmits faster than the Delta variant, WHO said vaccines and mask-wearing would help control its advance.Scientists are looking at whether omicron causes more severe disease and whether the current crop of jabs will work against it.Disease outbreaks are contained at their source, not at their bordersDr Catherine Smallwood, WHOMany experts believe that although Omicron will cause a wave of infection,...
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

Shropshire Star

UK deploys further troops to Poland and Lithuania amid Belarus border tensions

The move comes amid increased tensions with Russia over its military presence near the Ukrainian border. The UK is to deploy additional troops to Poland and Lithuania amid tensions at their borders with Belarus. The Ministry of Defence announced that 140 military engineers will be sent to Poland, adding that...
MILITARY
Axios

Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who are unvaccinated will not be allowed in nonessential shops, cultural and recreational venues, AP reports. State of play: Merkel, alongside incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the measures were necessary to avoid overflowing hospitals with coronavirus patients. The country is seeing an increase in daily infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Unvaccinated Italians face new restrictions as holidays near

MILAN — (AP) — Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police have been empowered to check whether diners in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

