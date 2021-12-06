PM says drugs ‘bad for society’ as he pledges crackdown on dealers and users
3 days ago
Boris Johnson said there was a need to treat ‘problem drug users’ with ‘compassion’ by investing in rehabilitation. Class A drugs are “bad for society”, the Prime Minister has said, as he vowed to “come down hard” on the gangsters peddling unlawful narcotics as part of the Government’s crackdown...
The government will aim to provide rehab for 300,000 drug users who carry out half of all shop thefts, robberies and burglaries, Boris Johnson has said. The prime minister said the 10-year strategy for England and Wales would also tackle 2,000 county lines gangs. The £300m gangs crackdown will be...
The illicit drugs market in the UK has been estimated to be worth £9.4 billion a year. The Prime Minister will this week launch a 10-year plan to tackle illegal drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported. The crackdown will also...
PM Boris Johnson is expected this week to launch a decade-long plan to tackle illegal drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported.The crackdown will also include travel bans, harsher sentences for drug dealers, and measures to break up county lines drug gangs.It comes as Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of cocaine use in the Palace of Westminster.His move comes after The Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.Meanwhile, plans to give the government power to ignore court decisions it doesn’t like would amount to “tyranny” and spell the end of democracy, former Conservative attorney general Dominic Grieve has said.It comes after an ally of Mr Johnson had said that the PM was considering a mechanism that would allow the government to regularly overrule a list of judicial rulings it did not agree with.The plans, which would see an annual bill passed to overrule select decisions, are said to have been drawn up by the lord chancellor, Dominic Raab, and the attorney general, Suella Braverman.â
Boris Johnson is pledging to break up 2,000 “county lines” drugs gangs in a £300 million drive to rid the country’s streets of illegal narcotics. The Government is to set out its 10-year drugs strategy for England and Wales, with a police crackdown to cut off the supply of class A drugs by city-based crime rings to the surrounding county areas.
The FDA union brought a judicial review over the PM deciding last year to go against the findings of his then adviser on ministerial standards. Boris Johnson is due to discover the outcome of a High Court challenge over his decision to back Priti Patel following accusations of bullying. The...
Priti Patel’s claims that there is a “legal basis” for forcing migrant boats back to France have been called into question by peers.The House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee said it was “not convinced” the plans were safe or lawful, as a law that would grant Border Force staff legal immunity over refugee deaths passes through parliament.In a letter sent to the home secretary on Wednesday, committee chair Baroness Hamwee said the recent deaths of at least 27 asylum seekers in the Channel “starkly demonstrate” the risks at stake.“We are not convinced, as yet, that having a policy...
A top British lawmaker is asking police to investigate and crack down on the reported "rife" use of cocaine and other illegal drugs within London's Palace of Westminster, where members of the U.K.'s Parliament meet and conduct official business. Sir Lindsey Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, called the...
Boris Johnson features on the front page of every national newspaper on Thursday, with most depicting a premier under pressure due to his handling of developments over allegations of a rule-breaking Downing Street Christmas party.The 57-year-old also comes in for criticism for unveiling new tighter pandemic measures.The Daily Mail and The Sun highlight an apparent double standard over the new restrictions, with the former using the headline “One rule for them, new rules for the rest of us” and the latter mocking up Mr Johnson as the Grinch instructing the public to “Do as I say.. not as I Christmas...
Boris Johnson’s policing minister has admitted he would be “surprised” if people weren’t taking illegal substance in parliament, as the government prepares to announce a new crackdown on “lifestyle” drug use.Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of widespread drug use at Westminster.Sir Lindsay said he wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in parliament.Policing minister Kit Malthouse said he would be “surprised” if there were not users of illegal drugs in...
A video obtained by ITV shows senior No 10 staff joking about holding a Christmas party - days after one was held there during lockdown. The PM's then press secretary Allegra Stratton is asked by colleagues about reports of a party, as they rehearse a news conference in December last year.
Middle-class drug users are to be targeted as part of a 10-year strategy announced by Boris Johnson’s government, with a heavy focus on war-on-drugs era punishment. Labelled as so-called “lifestyle” users of class A drugs, those who are caught using could face losing their passports or driving licenses under new proposals that have been designed to target wealthy professionals who the government argues are driving exploitative practices with their demand for certain substances.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events. Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to prevent a spike of hospitalizations and deaths as the new coronavirus variant spreads rapidly in the community. “It has become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world,” he said in a press conference. “Most worryingly, there is evidence...
The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
An NHS England staffer has said she is “incandescent” with anger at a video of Boris Johnson’s senior aides joking about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after an alleged rule-breaking festive gathering.The Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020.A frontline healthcare worker told the PA news agency she was working with Covid-19 patients that month, when her mother was admitted to her hospital following a fall.Due to health protocols the staffer was unable to visit her mother, who caught...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised and his adviser resigned on Wednesday after a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social events were banned under Covid-19 rules. "This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced," Stratton laughs over joking exchanges about "cheese and wine" and whether the prime minister would "condone" such an event.
The Prime Minister is facing increasing hostility from his own party in light of claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas gathering last year.Several Tory backbenchers, along with the former Scottish Conservatives leader, Ruth Davidson have expressed concerns over the affair – arguing that the allegations, if true, are “unacceptable” and “indefensible”.Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that he was “furious” at footage showing aides joking about festive celebrations in December 2020, and apologised “unreservedly” for the offence caused.But he insisted he had been repeatedly assured “there was no party and no Covid rules were...
Last week I left my role championing democracy in the shadow cabinet. But not because I have any less passion and fire for democracy. In fact, having spent five years in the post after being appointed by Jeremy Corbyn in 2016 I am even more wedded to the cause of creating a true democracy where everyone’s voice counts – both in society at large and around the globe, and within the Labour Party.And the fight for democracy starts right here in the UK.Later this week, world leaders will gather virtually at Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy. The US president...
