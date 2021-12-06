Perrie Edwards shares adorable video of baby Axel ‘dancing’ to Elton John’s Step into Christmas

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has shared a cute video of her baby Axel enjoying Elton John ’s 1973 holiday favourite, “Step into Christmas”.

In an Instagram Story, the singer shared the clip of three-month-old Axel wearing a festive pair of socks as he’s moved towards the camera, in tune to beat.

The clip ends with a close-up of a curious-looking Axel’s face. In the background are Christmas stockings with each family member’s name embroidered on.

Edwards, 29, announced the birth of her first child with her partner, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in August this year.

She gave birth just days apart from her bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who announced the arrival of her twin babies with fiancé Andre Gray.

Over the weekend, Little Mix gave an emotional performance on The Graham Norton Show following the announcement that they are taking a break following the conclusion of next year’s Confetti tour.

“We’ve still got the tour next year and a few other bits, but it’s been an 10 incredible years and we always said if we’re going to take a little break it would be on an incredible high, at our peak, so it seems like the right time,” singer Jade Thirlwall said.

“We are family and love each other to bits, so what’s lovely is that whatever we go off and do, we can support each other through it and celebrate each other – it’s a lovely way to do it.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, whose debut film, the festive romcom Boxing Day, was released on 3 December, said it was “time to spread our wings a little bit and do our individual things”.