Oak Park, IL

Winter sports no longer canceled for Oak Park-River Forest as students step up COVID-19 mitigation efforts

By Shannon Halligan, WGN Web Desk, Judy Wang, Julian Crews
 7 days ago

OAK PARK, Ill. — District officials at Oak Park-River Forest High School reversed their decision Monday to cancel winter sports.

In a letter to families, the district said:

I am pleased to let you know that today students did an excellent job complying with the new mitigations that we were required to implement. As a result, all athletics, activities, clubs, and performances will resume as usual tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 7. This includes all scheduled performances of our Prisms of Winter concert.

A surge of coronavirus infections at the school and an infection rates four times greater the surrounding community prompted the initial cancelation of winter sports and activities.

Over the weekend parents, student athletes and others protested that decision.

Students and the school community responded to a plea from school district superintendent Greg Johnson to abide by new mitigation measures.  It included mandating the use of surgical-grade masks or KN-95 masks on school property. Those masks are handed out at the door. Students are also asked to submit to increased saliva testing during physical education class. And comply with strict adherence to social distancing at lunch.

Fauci encouraged that omicron doesn’t appear to be more severe

On Monday, School District 200 administrators responded and open the door to reconsideration with one caveat: A test-run with the new safety protocols to see if students can fully comply.

School administrators said they’ve seen what they describe as great compliance when it comes to students wearing masks and following new safety protocols.

