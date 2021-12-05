ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is still time to protect against flu

By Brandpoint (BPT)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - The holidays are here, and while that means more opportunities for spreading cheer, there is also more opportunity for spreading flu and other respiratory viruses as people resume travel and gather...

EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Is It Safe to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine and the Flu Shot at the Same Time?

Both the COVID-19 and the flu vaccines are safe and effective. Is it safe to get an influenza shot on the same day you get a COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster? Would getting both vaccines on the same arm boost the chances of suffering side effects? Can kids who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine – children age 5 and older – get the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine on the same day?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Baltimore Times

Didn’t Get Your Flu Shot Yet? Now is the Time

It’s getting cooler outside, meaning people across the country will be moving activities indoors – and this is when the flu normally takes hold. Now is the time to get a flu shot. Last year’s flu rates were historically low, largely credited to masking, social distancing, remote work and learning,...
HEALTH
Evening Star

Flu still minimal, but slightly up again

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity is still rated “minimal,” the state’s lowest rating, this week, but once again rates of the illness being picked up at monitoring sites has ticked up. With December arriving today, a rise in flu activity may be on the horizon as the virus typically begins to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tulsa World

It’s Not Too Late to Vaccinate Against the Flu Before the Holidays

The holidays are here, and while that means more opportunities for spreading cheer, there is also more opportunity for spreading flu and other respiratory viruses as people resume travel and gather with family and friends. National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec. 5-11) is an important reminder to check off one thing no one should go through the holiday season without: a flu shot.
TRAVEL
nyp.org

How to Protect Yourself From the Flu

As U.S. health officials continue to monitor the rise of COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant, they are also reminding the public to be vigilant about another contagious virus — the flu. From September 2020 through May 2021, the CDC reported an “unusually low” amount of flu activity, with only 1,675 cases reported in the U.S. over that time period. This year, however, there have already been several flu outbreaks on college campuses and the number of flu cases is increasing weekly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRDW-TV

Local experts share best defenses against the flu this winter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re in the thick of flu season, and Georgia has one of the highest influenza rates in the nation right now. With flu and COVID both going around, we know the symptoms can look a lot alike. We sat down with local doctors about your...
AUGUSTA, GA
KOCO

Oklahoma doctors warn against flu season threat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahoma doctors are warning against the threat of flu season in the coming months. As COVID-19 cases spike in Oklahoma, doctors warn against the threat of flu season against public health. An ongoing effort is occurring to protect Oklahomans from the disease that peaks in December and January.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH

