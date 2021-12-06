ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

International travelers must show negative COVID-19 test 24-hours before coming to the U.S.

By Karen Parks, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — New requirements go into effect Monday that will impact travelers coming to Central Florida from around the world.

International travelers who visit Orlando International Airport, or any airport in the country, must now show a negative COVID-19 test 24-hours before coming to the United States.

The impact of the new travel requirement from President Joe Biden will soon be seen across Central Florida.

Once again, the tourism industry must wait out another variant.

“When COVID goes up, tourist taxes go down, and when COVID goes down tourist taxes go up,” said Phil Diamond, Orange County comptroller.

Taxes come from anywhere people sleep, from hotels and campgrounds to Airbnbs.

Diamond said it’s now another wait and see on if and how the latest travel requirements will impact the numbers again.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to keep Florida open to travelers.

He’s been very vocal about his desire to keep the state open during the pandemic and to continue to bring in tourists

