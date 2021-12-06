ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite review – old-school blasting in sci-fi ‘Dad’ game

By Edwin Evans-Thirlwell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5gQP_0dF7sBTO00

Twenty years since Halo: Combat Evolved , Master Chief is still “finishing the fight”. Made infamous by Halo 2’s premature cliffhanger ending, the line is uttered with zero irony at Halo Infinite’s conclusion: it’s become the catchphrase for a series that is travelling in circles, always defaulting to something like the original fable of a craggy supersoldier fighting alien zealots for control of universe-ending Forerunner relics.

Infinite takes place on yet another gorgeous ringworld, where Master Chief teams up with a nervy pilot and a chirpy new AI buddy to battle a renegade group called the Banished. It’s the same old story with the same rousing musical motifs, but the geography has changed: main missions are now threaded through a lush open expanse comparable to that of a Far Cry game, where you’ll tackle sidequests such as hostage rescue, and claim bases that let you fast-travel and rearm. The extra space amplifies Halo’s existing brilliance as a martial playground, defined less by reflexes and accuracy than giddy improvisation, but it’s not quite enough to make this backward-glancing game unmissable.

Halo is part of the great “Daddification” of action gaming, in which long-serving heroes have been reinvented as scarred patriarchs struggling with years of war trauma. For Master Chief, this means wrangling with the women who made and guide him – Dr Halsey, his unreachable mother figure; Cortana, his first AI soulmate, and the Weapon, this year’s holographic sidekick, who puts in double duty as palm-top comic relief and lock breaker. Women are rarely permitted to star in Halo games, but they are central in ways both dramatic and mundane. Without the Weapon, Master Chief wouldn’t make it past the first sealed door, and it’s through conversation with her that we explore his awkward romance with Cortana, who isn’t quite a memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392njj_0dF7sBTO00
‘Violence as wacky and infectious as its story is po-faced’ … Halo Infinite. Photograph: Microsoft/AFP/Getty Images

The last three numbered Halo games hit similar beats, and returning players may struggle to care, not least because the soul-searching accompanies a lot of corridor-crawling. Save for a few base assaults, main missions are spent in shiny hexagonal chambers underground, tracking down buttons and power cells for elevators or bridges. These interiors are great combat spaces, with a rewarding play of sightlines and elevations, but they are visually monotonous – as is the plot. The villain is another scenery-chewing faux-Klingon warlord and the “twists” are retreats to themes from previous games. Unlike in most numbered Halos, however, there’s no hidden second enemy faction to spice up the final hours.

Infinite’s star isn’t a character but Master Chief’s new grappling gun, a familiar video game toy that proves transformative here. It both speeds you across the newly vast surface spaces and zests up your footwork in battle, letting you slingshot around corners and reel yourself towards stunned opponents. You can also yank things around with it: Infinite’s ace move is lassoing fuel canisters and bowling them at foes.

This touch of Spider-Man points to Halo’s status as an undeclared slapstick comedy, its violence as wacky and infectious as its story is po-faced. Most things in the world are primed to explode – and explode again, as fragments collide with silos, flipping cars as if they were tables and sending punctured spacesuits whistling across the floor.

Infinite is best when it embraces this absurdity. There is much more battle chatter than in previous games, and it has never been more obviously written for laughs – be it a charging alien Grunt squealing “I’m gonna regret this!” or a proud Elite bellowing in outrage when you glue a bomb to its leg. The open world sections exaggerate all this beautifully, letting you pounce on the opposition from all angles using any combination of vehicles and ordnance. The emphasis on ad libbing rescues the game from the fatigue that often afflicts open-world games with mountains of optional objectives.

The chaos continues in the standalone multiplayer , which is split between 4v4 gangland throwdowns and bewildering 24-player big-team battles, with modes ranging from capture the flag and vanilla deathmatch to time-limited oddities such as Fiesta, which grants you random weapons. Halo’s secret sauce as a multiplayer shooter is longevity – recharging overshields stretch out duels, emphasising agility and a level head over twitch reactions.

The maps are spacious, elegantly broken down into pockets of terrain that encourage specific tactics, and carefully sprinkled with tide-turning pick-ups such as rocket launchers. Infinite’s title reflects Halo’s evolution into a service game, with themed seasons and purchasable battle passes unlocking cosmetic items for multiplayer use, but there’s no paying for items that give you an edge in the fray. This is old-school Halo blasting, through and through.

You could argue that Master Chief is the necessary foil to Halo’s inherent silliness, the gravelly undertone that ties all the pratfalls together. All the same, he and his inability to get over Cortana have long since lost their charm. The series has tried to move away from him before – in that regard, Halo 3: ODST remains its finest hour. It needs to carry on trying.

• Halo Infinite is released on 8 December, £54.99.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Halo TV series trailer was short, but it has some nice sci-fi shots

The Halo TV series got an oh-so-brief teaser last month showing Master Chief's scarred-up back and big green helmet, but here we go: a real trailer. It's still disappointingly short, but at least someone speaks in this one: Dr. Catherine Halsey, mother of the Spartan program (and child kidnapper, but that's getting ahead of ourselves). There's not much context for what we're seeing throughout the trailer, but there is some pretty nice looking military sci-fi imagery to gawk at.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Games#Halo Infinite#World Games#Halos#Sci Fi#Far Cry
thegamerhq.com

‘Halo Infinite’ Players Are Boycotting In-Game Purchases

‘Halo Infinite’ Players Are Boycotting In-Game Purchases. Halo Infinite gamers call the in-game shop’s prices a “blatant smack in their faces” because many customization components can only be purchased if you spend. The multiplayer mode was released on the series’ 20th anniversary. It is free to download and play. This...
VIDEO GAMES
Deseret News

Are cheaters ruining Halo Infinite multiplayer games?

Two weeks ago, Microsoft launched a multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite, the new video game in the Halo series. It was a pleasant surprise for gamers, though most of them feel helpless against hackers and cheaters. According to PCMag, players on PC and Xbox are fighting opponents in matches by...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingaddicts.com

Chorus Review: A Sublime Sci-Fi Space Shooter

Chorus is an innovative new IP that breathes life into the space-combat shooter genre. Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Epic), Stadia, Luna. Chorus drew heads and garnered much praise when it was showcased last year, but since then there hasn’t been much fanfare surrounding its launch. There really should have been – We here at Total Gaming Addicts are big fans of Deep Silver’s games, and Chorus, developed by Fishlabs, has impressed us all with its wonderfully unique and original game design alongside a gripping space redemption adventure story.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Icarus: Fatal Sky Showcases New Sci-Fi Survival Game

Icarus: Fatal Sky Reveals More About the Universe Behind the Upcoming Sci-Fi Survival Game. Two days before its long-awaited release, we are getting more information on Icarus. RocketWerkz has released a 20-minute long documentary to preview their upcoming PC survival game. The documentary called “Icarus: Fatal Sky” uses a mix of game and live-action footage to give prospective players insight into the new game’s universe.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
d1softballnews.com

Halo Infinite is the most anticipated game of December 2021

There are games of considerable symbolic value, which have their historical weight regardless of sales, critical evaluations or market contingencies and Halo Infinite is one of them, which is why it easily makes it the most anticipated game of December 2021, both for readers and for the editors of Multiplayer.it.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Nebraskan

Merging old with new, the possibilities are endless for “Halo Infinite”

When it finally releases on Dec. 8, “Halo Infinite” will mark both the conclusion and potential rebirth of a franchise more than two decades in the making. The sixth main installment in the galaxy-spanning journey of humanity’s greatest hero, “Infinite” will aim to bring together old and new fans alike after a decade of turmoil surrounding the franchise following the departure of the franchise’s original developer, Bungie. To do that, it’s bringing together elements from every previous title to create an experience that marries nostalgic visuals with innovative game design. But the game’s development hasn’t been without turmoil of its own.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Is Halo Infinite Campaign free on Xbox Game Pass?

Halo Infinite has been in the works for an awfully long time - promising to take advantage of the beefy hardware contained in the Xbox Series X and Series X consoles. Coming out very soon, it's down to players to see if it was really worth all the wait and that demonstrable hype. Here is what we know about it so far and whether Halo Infinite's campaign is free on Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Film Gaming Promotions

Just weeks away from its theatrical release, 'The Matrix Resurrections' has launched a unique, interactive tie-in powered by Unreal Engine 5. The announcement of the new promotional experience came in the form of a teaser ad featuring a highly-realistic CGI version of Keanu Reeves. Following a display of the classic...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Anvil, the sci-fi action shooter blasts onto Xbox, Game Pass and Steam in Early Access

Call it Early Access, call it Game Preview, call it what you want in fact, but the truth of the matter is that any game going into the numerous early access schemes that are available in the gaming world should be seen as a wonderful chance for gamers; one that can help shape a game’s future, giving feedback and constructive criticism to the dev teams that are looking for it. The latest, Anvil, is a top-down, sci-fi action shooter, and it’s blasting its way into Xbox Game Preview, Steam Early Access and good old Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaylist.net

‘Halo’ Trailer: The Beloved Military Sci-Fi Game Adaptation Hits Paramount+ Early Next Year

Is there a more influential video game series than Microsoft‘s “Halo” series from the last twenty years? The first game’s debut in 2001 virtually assured XBox’s success as a console, and the series went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed franchises of all time. The latest in the series, “Halo Infinite,” debuts right now, but that’s not the only new “Halo”-related media soon on its way.
VIDEO GAMES
New Scientist

Encounter review: A sci-fi road trip that gets lost along the wa

ENCOUNTER brings together three of the most exciting stars in the British film industry: director Michael Pearce, whose debut feature Beast was critically acclaimed on its release in 2017, screenwriter Joe Barton, who created the equally lauded Giri/Haji, and Riz Ahmed, whose performances in Four Lions, The Night Of and Sound Of Metal secured his status as one of the UK’s best actors.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

78K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy