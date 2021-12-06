ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

This Crypto Interest-Earning Platform Launched an Android App and Says it is Moving Fast

By Jad Malaeb
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAEwe_0dF7s8uS00

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

On Oct. 28, cryptocurrency interest-earning platform Hodlnaut announced the launch of its Android application after a successful beta testing performed in the previous month.

Before the launch of both its Android and iOS applications, Hodlnaut had acquired 5,000 users, grown its team to 20 members, launched its token swap, and reached a financial attestation of $243 million. Hodlnaut believes that, having already shown signs of immense growth, the launch of both applications now serves as a tool to expand its growth trajectory.

With the new Hodlnaut Android application, users can now deposit and withdraw the 6 supported cryptocurrencies from anywhere and at any time. The android app supports deposits, withdrawals, signup, and identity verification. Users can also check their interest statements, manage the account settings and export the statements to view them later.

“We are thrilled to have launched our Android app that will allow users to manage their crypto assets on the go,” said Juntao Zhu, CEO, and co-founder of Hodlnaut. “Hodlnaut’s Android app will simplify the user experience as it delivers information right at their fingertips.”

Android users will now be able to reap the rewards of the Hodlnaut platform, which allows investors to earn interest on Bitcoin (BTC), Dai (DAI), Ether (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

More on the Android App

Aside from the potential rewards, the Android application grants users accessibility to a wide range of features. For example, quick access to information like pending interest payouts, current crypto balances and answers to commonly asked questions are all available.

Additionally, the application also enables users to share their affiliate links within their network via social media and messaging apps on their Android phones. The app is also privy to Hodlnaut’s swap token feature, providing a gateway into all of Hodlnaut’s services.

The Hodlnaut Android app is available for download on Play Store.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a crypto-based interest and loan financial services company with a mission to help investors get the most out of their cryptocurrency investments. Hodlnaut states that it provides investors with some of the most competitive interest rates in the cryptocurrency world, some of which amount to an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 12.73%.

Instead of building exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) or running mining operations like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Hodlnaut says that it is a company focused on creating passive income streams for cryptocurrency investors.

With more than 10,000 users and $500 million in assets, Hodlnaut aims to become the 1st regulated entity in Singapore within the crypto lending and borrowing space and is undergoing the license application process under the Payment Services Act of 2019.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $851M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $851,207,808.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3ADzgZXtapT43wfjciHj73KRfurAsndsnN. $851 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3HkKc1DScY8EbJ1FvAi79hkHmE6midaAXL. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Spotify Users Face Trouble Podcasting On Mobile, Desktop; Shares Drop

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) admitted issues faced by several users while playing podcasts on mobile and desktop. Spotify later tweeted that things looked better and asked users to reach out in case of any problem. Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading music streaming service provider with over...
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android App#Cryptocurrency#Smartphone App#Usdt#Wbtc
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Country
Singapore
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
InvestorPlace

3 of the Best Cryptos to Buy Right Now Following Bitcoin’s Crash

Cryptocurrency investors are on high alert this week. The asset class is being rocked by some outside factors. Now Bitcoin’s (CCC:BTC-USD) flash crash this past weekend is reminding crypto bulls why you can’t always expect big gains. But with the market largely trending downward, there’s now also a chance to snatch up cryptos to buy at a discount.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

How to securely show your COVID-19 certificate on your iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you have to physically hand over your iPhone to present aCOVID-19 vaccination certificate, here's how to do so quickly in the most secure way possible.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Weak signal? How to get better Wi-Fi on your Android

The digital age got a shot in the arm (pardon the pun) when the pandemic forced us to move our everyday activities online. Remote work and education, shopping, video chats and conferencing have become more common than ever. You’re probably using your connected devices more than usual, and that can...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy