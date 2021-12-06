This Crypto Interest-Earning Platform Launched an Android App and Says it is Moving Fast

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash

On Oct. 28, cryptocurrency interest-earning platform Hodlnaut announced the launch of its Android application after a successful beta testing performed in the previous month.

Before the launch of both its Android and iOS applications, Hodlnaut had acquired 5,000 users, grown its team to 20 members, launched its token swap, and reached a financial attestation of $243 million. Hodlnaut believes that, having already shown signs of immense growth, the launch of both applications now serves as a tool to expand its growth trajectory.

With the new Hodlnaut Android application, users can now deposit and withdraw the 6 supported cryptocurrencies from anywhere and at any time. The android app supports deposits, withdrawals, signup, and identity verification. Users can also check their interest statements, manage the account settings and export the statements to view them later.

“We are thrilled to have launched our Android app that will allow users to manage their crypto assets on the go,” said Juntao Zhu, CEO, and co-founder of Hodlnaut. “Hodlnaut’s Android app will simplify the user experience as it delivers information right at their fingertips.”

Android users will now be able to reap the rewards of the Hodlnaut platform, which allows investors to earn interest on Bitcoin (BTC), Dai (DAI), Ether (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

More on the Android App

Aside from the potential rewards, the Android application grants users accessibility to a wide range of features. For example, quick access to information like pending interest payouts, current crypto balances and answers to commonly asked questions are all available.

Additionally, the application also enables users to share their affiliate links within their network via social media and messaging apps on their Android phones. The app is also privy to Hodlnaut’s swap token feature, providing a gateway into all of Hodlnaut’s services.

The Hodlnaut Android app is available for download on Play Store.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a crypto-based interest and loan financial services company with a mission to help investors get the most out of their cryptocurrency investments. Hodlnaut states that it provides investors with some of the most competitive interest rates in the cryptocurrency world, some of which amount to an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 12.73%.

Instead of building exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) or running mining operations like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Hodlnaut says that it is a company focused on creating passive income streams for cryptocurrency investors.

With more than 10,000 users and $500 million in assets, Hodlnaut aims to become the 1st regulated entity in Singapore within the crypto lending and borrowing space and is undergoing the license application process under the Payment Services Act of 2019.

