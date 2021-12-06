ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Possible Protective Role of Dark Chocolate Against Acrylamide Neurotoxicity in Weaning Rats Cerebellum.

Acrylamide (ACR) is selective neurotoxicity, could be found in foods processed by high temperature. This work aimed to evaluate the protective role of the dark chocolate (DC) against cerebellar neurotoxicity induced by subchronic ACR exposure in recently weaned rat pups...

