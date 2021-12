LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe. Arriving at the Mavrovouni camp, Francis patted children on the head, asked them their names, and was greeted by hopeful asylum-seekers shouting “Welcome!” “We love you!” The 84-year-old Francis will spend just two hours on the island, visiting a new holding center for migrants and asylum-seekers and presiding over a brief prayer service. The pope is on a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by the migration question. In Athens, he urged European governments to take in migrants “in proportion to each country’s means.”

