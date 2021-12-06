ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hydroxysafflor yellow A inhibits Aβ 1-42-induced neuroinflammation.

greenmedinfo.com
 4 days ago

Hydroxysafflor Yellow A Inhibits Aβ-Induced Neuroinflammation by Modulating the Phenotypic Transformation of Microglia via TREM2/TLR4/NF-κB Pathway in BV-2 Cells. Mengqiao Ren, Mengyu Zhang, Xiaoyan Zhang, Chunhui Wang, Yanjie Zheng, Yanli Hu. Article Affiliation:. Mengqiao Ren. Abstract:. Hydroxysafflor yellow A (HSYA) is an extract from Carthamus tinctorius L. dry flowers...

www.greenmedinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
easyhealthoptions.com

The link between vitamin D, inflammation and COVID-19

Almost two years into the pandemic now and researchers are all still learning what can be done to stack the odds against COVID-19 or reduce the severity of the disease if we do end up with the virus. Quite a bit of research has stacked up, including:. Using melatonin appears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Hesperetin inhibits expression of virulence factors and growth of Helicobacter pylori.

Hyun Woo Kim, Hyun Jun Woo, Ji Yeong Yang, Jong-Bae Kim, Sa-Hyun Kim. () is a bacterium known to infect the human stomach. It can cause various gastrointestinal diseases including gastritis and gastric cancer. Hesperetin is a major flavanone component contained in citrus fruits. It has been reported to possess antibacterial, antioxidant, and anticancer effects. However, the antibacterial mechanism of hesperetin againsthas not been reported yet. Therefore, the objective of this study was to determine the inhibitory effects of hesperetin ongrowth and its inhibitory mechanisms. The results of this study showed that hesperetin inhibits the growth ofreference strains and clinical isolates. Hesperetin inhibits the expression of genes in replication (E,N,Q, andB) and transcription (A,B,D, andN) machineries of. Hesperetin also inhibits the expression of genes related tomotility (A,A, andE) and adhesion (A,A,B,A, andZ). It also inhibits the expression of urease. Hespereti n downregulates major virulence factors such as cytotoxin-associated antigen A (CagA) and vacuolating cytotoxin A (VacA) and decreases the translocation of CagA and VacA proteins into gastric adenocarcinoma (AGS) cells. These results might be due to decreased expression of the type IV secretion system (T4SS) and type V secretion system (T5SS) involved in translocation of CagA and VacA, respectively. The results of this study indicate that hesperetin has antibacterial effects against. Thus, hesperetin might be an effective natural product for the eradication of.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of oligosaccharyltransferase as a host target for inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants

According to the report of WHO (https://covid19.who.int/), COVID-19, caused by the pandemic pathogen, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has led to over 250 million confirmed cases and at least 5 million deaths, as of November 2021. Vaccine administration is currently the most effective way to control the COVID-19 pandemic, while novel variants of SARS-CoV-2 with concerning mutations have thrived throughout the world. Many of these variants have been evidenced to enhance viral transmissibility, fitness, infectivity, and even evade protection from vaccines1. Thus, there is an urgent need for developing effective antiviral drugs against SARS-CoV-2. So far, a large panel of antiviral agents showed promising efficiency against SARS-CoV-2 in either preclinical studies or clinical trials2,3,4.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Exogenous amyloid β protein (Aβ) seeds induce Aβ depositions in the blood vessels

Alzheimer's disease (AD) involves the deposition of a protein called amyloid β protein (Aβ) in the brain. This protein can build up in both the functional tissues, or "parenchyma", of the brain, and in the blood vessels. This can lead to AD, causing dementia, or cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA), which can lead to cerebral hemorrhage. The reason for Aβ forming deposits in either of these places remains unknown. Now, new research by a team of researchers from Kanazawa University is shedding light on the deposition patterns formed when Aβ is introduced to the brain from external sources.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuroinflammation#Transduction#Microglia#Nf B#Il 13#Hsya#Tnf#P65#M1 M2 Rrb
pharmacytimes.com

Improving Outcomes in Marginal Zone Lymphoma With BTK Inhibition

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: We now have 2 BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors in this area. Obviously, there are more than 2 BTK inhibitors, but we have at least 2 approved in this setting. Javier, thinking about the differences in the BTK inhibitors and adverse effect profiles, how do you choose which BTK inhibitor to use from your perspective?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection can be inhibited by elements of the human microbiome

In the human microbiome, researchers have identified metabolites (intermediate or end products of metabolism) that inhibit COVID-19 infection in cell-based models of the virus. The finding, reported this week in the journal mSphere, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, is yet another example of the wealth of information that can be gained by studying the human microbiome, the collection of microbes, bacteria, fungi and viruses that live on and inside the human body. The finding may also help in the development of new therapeutics that can battle COVID-19 infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin attenuates pressure overload-induced myocardial remodeling in mice via activating SIRT1 and inhibiting endoplasmic reticulum stress

Endoplasmic reticulum stress-mediated apoptosis plays a vital role in the occurrence and development of heart failure. Dapagliflozin (DAPA), a new type of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, is an oral hypoglycemic drug that reduces glucose reabsorption by the kidneys and increases glucose excretion in the urine. Studies have shown that DAPA may have the potential to treat heart failure in addition to controlling blood sugar. This study explored the effect of DAPA on endoplasmic reticulum stress-related apoptosis caused by heart failure. In vitro, we found that DAPA inhibited the expression of cleaved caspaseÂ 3, Bax, C/EBP homologous protein (CHOP), and glucose-regulated protein78 (GRP78) and upregulated the cardiomyoprotective protein Bcl-2 in angiotensin II (Ang II)-treated cardiomyocytes. In addition, DAPA promoted the expression of silent information regulator factor 2-related enzyme 1 (SIRT1) and suppressed the expression of activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4) and the ratios p-PERK/PERK and p-eIF2Î±/eIF2Î±. Notably, the therapeutic effect of DAPA was weakened by pretreatment with the SIRT1 inhibitor EX527 (10"‰Î¼M). Simultaneous administration of DAPA inhibited the Ang II-induced transformation of fibroblasts into myofibroblasts and inhibited fibroblast migration. In summary, our present findings first indicate that DAPA could inhibit the PERK-eIF2Î±-CHOP axis of the ER stress response through the activation of SIRT1 in Ang II-treated cardiomyocytes and ameliorate heart failure development in vivo.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
alzforum.org

Toxic Delivery: Do Microglia Unwittingly Disseminate Aβ Around the Brain?

Microglia are well-known to ingest Aβ plaques, but might Aβ-loaded microglia unwittingly spew their toxic innards in otherwise healthy regions of the brain? That is the conclusion of a paper published November 22 in Nature Neuroscience. Researchers led by Melanie Meyer-Luehmann of the University of Freiburg, Germany, reported that when wild-type neurons were grafted into the brain of a 5xFAD mouse, the host’s microglia—some of which had just feasted on nearby Aβ plaques— infiltrated the foreign tissue. In so doing, they helped spur the development of Aβ plaques in the graft. While it is unclear whether, or under what conditions, microglia pull off something similar in the AD brain, the study adds to mounting evidence that microglia may help spread amyloid.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
greenmedinfo.com

The hepatoprotective effect of piperine against thioacetamide-induced liver fibrosis.

The Hepatoprotective Effect of Piperine Against Thioacetamide-Induced Liver Fibrosis in Mice: The Involvement of miR-17 and TGF-β/Smads Pathways. Liver fibrosis is characterized by a series of events including activation of quiescent hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) into proinflammatory, contractile, and fibrogenic myofibroblasts, which is the primary trigger for the fibrogenesis process. HSC activation involves many signaling pathways such as the TGF-β/smads pathway. Specific microRNAs have been identified to play a crucial role in the activation of HSCsvarious signaling pathways. Piperine has recently been studied as a promising anti-fibrotic agent against pancreatic fibrosis through altering the TGF-β1/Smad pathway. Hence, the current study evaluated the beneficial effects of piperine in thioacetamide-induced liver fibrosis in mice through the modulation of miRNA-17 and TGF-β/smads pathways. Mice were allocated into three groups randomly. Thioacetamide was used to induce liver fibrosis for 6 weeks. Starting from the fourth week of the experiment, mice were treated with piperine daily for 21 days. Piperine treatment resulted in a significant downregulation of miRNA-17 expression, leading to the restoration of smad-7 accompanied with marked inhibition of TGF-β/smads signaling with further suppression of the activated HSCs and collagen deposition in the hepatocytes. In conclusion, piperine has the potential to be a promising therapeutic drug for the treatment of liver fibrosis through inhibiting the TGF-β/smads pathway.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Crocetin alleviates ovariectomy-induced metabolic dysfunction through regulating estrogen receptor β.

Crocetin Alleviates Ovariectomy-Induced Metabolic Dysfunction through Regulating Estrogen Receptorβ. Xiaoling Liu, Ziqi Wang, Xintong Song, Xinyu Chang, Er Zu, Xiaowei Ma, Momoe Sukegawa, Dongchun Liu, Dan Ohtan Wang. Article Affiliation:. Xiaoling Liu. Abstract:. Metabolic dysfunction (MD) is a major health problem threatening the life quality of menopausal women. Saffron has...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Saffron offers hepatoprotection via up-regulation of hepatic farnesoid-X-activated receptors in a rat model of acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity.

Saffron offers hepatoprotection via up-regulation of hepatic farnesoid-X-activated receptors in a rat model of acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity. Avicenna J Phytomed. 2021 Nov-Dec;11(6):622-632. PMID: 34804899. Abstract Author(s):. Vahid Jamshidi, Seyed Ali Hashemi, Azadeh Khalili, Parviz Fallah, Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadian-Attari, Leila Beikzadeh, Roham Mazloom, Parvaneh Najafizadeh, Gholamreza Bayat. Article Affiliation:. Vahid Jamshidi. Abstract:
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Combinational exposure to Bisphenol A and a high-fat diet causes trans-generational Malfunction of the female reproductive system.

Combinational exposure to Bisphenol A and a high-fat diet causes trans-generational Malfunction of the female reproductive system in mice. Rongfeng Huang, Jiayu Li, Maolin Liao, Li Ma, Irakoze Laurent, Xiaojing Lin, Yunqi Zhang, Rufei Gao, Yubin Ding, Xiaoqiu Xiao. Article Affiliation:. Rongfeng Huang. Abstract:. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a common...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Synergistic effects of exosomal crocin or curcumin compounds and HPV L1-E7 polypeptide vaccine construct on tumor eradication in C57BL/6 mouse model.

Elnaz Abbasifarid, Azam Bolhassani, Shiva Irani, Fattah Sotoodehnejadnematalahi. Cervical cancer is the most common malignant tumor in females worldwide. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is associated with the occurrence of cervical cancer. Thus, developing an effective and low-cost vaccine against HPV infection, especially in developing countries is an important issue. In this study, a novel HPV L1-E7 fusion multiepitope construct designed by immunoinformatics tools was expressed in bacterial system. HEK-293T cells-derived exosomes were generated and characterized to use as a carrier for crocin and curcumin compounds. The exosomes loaded with crocin and curcumin compounds as a chemotherapeutic agent (ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin) were used along with the L1-E7 polypeptide for evaluation of immunological and anti-tumor effects in C57BL/6 mouse model. In vitro studies showed that ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin were not cytotoxic at a certain dose, and they could enter tumor cells. In vivo studies indicated that combination of the L1-E7 polypeptide with ExoCrocin or ExoCurcumin could produce a significant level of immunity directed toward Th1 response and CTL activity. These regimens showed the protective and therapeutic effects against tumor cells (the percentage of tumor-free mice: ~100%). In addition, both ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin represented similar immunological and anti-tumor effects. Generally, the use of exosomal crocin or curcumin forms along with the L1-E7 polypeptide could significantly induce T-cell immune responses and eradicate tumor cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Î±1-Adrenergic receptor mediates adipose-derived stem cell sheet-induced protection against chronic heart failure after myocardial infarction in rats

Cell-based therapy using adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) has emerged as a novel therapeutic approach to treat heart failure after myocardial infarction (MI). The purpose of this study was to determine whether inhibition of Î±1-adrenergic receptors (Î±1-ARs) in ADSCs attenuates ADSC sheet-induced improvements in cardiac functions and inhibition of remodeling after MI. ADSCs were isolated from fat tissues of Lewis rats. In in vitro studies using cultured ADSCs, we determined the mRNA levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-A and Î±1-AR under normoxia or hypoxia and the effects of norepinephrine and an Î±1-blocker, doxazosin, on the mRNA levels of angiogenic factors. Hypoxia increased Î±1-AR and VEGF mRNA levels in ADSCs. Norepinephrine further increased VEGF mRNA expression under hypoxia; this effect was abolished by doxazosin. Tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells was promoted by conditioned media of ADSCs treated with the Î±1 stimulant phenylephrine under hypoxia but not by those of ADSCs pretreated with phenylephrine plus doxazosin. In in vivo studies using rats with MI, transplanted ADSC sheets improved cardiac functions, facilitated neovascularization, and suppressed fibrosis after MI. These effects were abolished by doxazosin treatment. Pathway analysis from RNA sequencing data predicted significant upregulation of Î±1-AR mRNA expression in transplanted ADSC sheets and the involvement of Î±1-ARs in angiogenesis through VEGF. In conclusion, doxazosin abolished the beneficial effects of ADSC sheets on rat MI hearts as well as the enhancing effect of norepinephrine on VEGF expression in ADSCs, indicating that ADSC sheets promote angiogenesis and prevent cardiac dysfunction and remodeling after MI via their Î±1-ARs.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Saffron, as an adjunct therapy, contributes to relieve depression symptoms: An umbrella meta-analysis.

Saffron, as an adjunct therapy, contributes to relieve depression symptoms: An umbrella meta-analysis. Vali Musazadeh, Meysam Zarezadeh, Amir Hossein Faghfouri, Majid Keramati, Zohreh Ghoreishi, Alireza Farnam. Article Affiliation:. Vali Musazadeh. Abstract:. BACKGROUND: Saffron is a traditional herbal medicine that has been used to treat various ailments such as depressive mood....
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Association between Dietary Fiber Intake and Incidence of Depression and Anxiety in Patients with Essential Hypertension.

Yuanyuan Liu, Yang Ju, Lingling Cui, Ting Liu, Yunying Hou, Qing Wu, Omorogieva Ojo, Xiaojiao Du, Xiaohua Wang. (1) Background: Our previous study found that the dietary fiber supplement in patients with hypertension increased SCFA-producers, Bififidobacterium and Spirillum in the gut microbiota, which may be associated with improvement of depression and anxiety through the gut-brain axis. However, only a few studies have explored the association between dietary fiber intake (DFI) and the incidence of depression and anxiety in hypertensive patients. (2) Methods: A cross-sectional survey was conducted in one comprehensive hospital and one community clinic aimed at understanding the status of DFI and the association between DFI and incidences of depression and anxiety in hypertensive patients. Levels of DFI were obtained through a two-24 h diet recall. According to the levels of DFI from low to high, the participants were divided into Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 groups. The Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System short form v1.0-Depression 8b and Anxiety 8a were used to assess patients' levels of depression and anxiety. (3) Results: A total of 459 hypertensive patients were recruited and the daily DFI was 10.4 g. The incidences of hypertension combined with depression and anxiety were 19.6% and 18.5%, respectively. Regression analysis showed statistically significant associations between DFI and depression (B = -0.346,= 0.001) and anxiety score (B = -0.565,<0.001). In logistic regression, after the covariates were adjusted, DFI was associated with the incidence of depression in Q3 (OR 2.641, 95% CI 1.050-6.640) and with that of anxiety in Q1 (OR 2.757, 95% CI 1.035-7.346), compared with Q4. (4) Conclusions: A higher consumption of DF was a protective factor for depression and anxiety in hypertensive patients.
HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Crocetin ameliorates non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Crocetin ameliorates non-alcoholic fatty liver disease by modulating mitochondrial dysfunction in L02 cells and zebrafish model. Zijin Xu, Susu Lin, Zheren Tong, Suhong Chen, Yifeng Cao, Qiaoqiao Li, Yuli Jiang, Weijie Cai, Yingpeng Tong, Bathaie S Zahra, Ping Wang. Article Affiliation:. Zijin Xu. Abstract:. ETHNOPHARMACOLOGICAL RELEVANCE: Traditional Chinese medicine considers that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition of cytoplasmic EZH2 induces antitumor activity through stabilization of the DLC1 tumor suppressor protein

MRNA expression of the DLC1 tumor suppressor gene is downregulated in many lung cancers and their derived cell lines, with DLC1 protein levels being low or absent. Although the role of increased EZH2 methyltransferase in cancer is usually attributed to its histone methylation, we unexpectedly observed that post-translational destabilization of DLC1 protein is common and attributable to its methylation by cytoplasmic EZH2, leading to CUL-4A ubiquitin-dependent proteasomal degradation of DLC1. Furthermore, siRNA knockdown of KRAS in several lines increases DLC1 protein, associated with a drastic reduction in cytoplasmic EZH2. Pharmacologic inhibition of EZH2, CUL-4A, or the proteasome can increase the steady-state level of DLC1 protein, whose tumor suppressor activity is further increased by AKT and/or SRC kinase inhibitors, which reverse the direct phosphorylation of DLC1 by these kinases. These rational drug combinations induce potent tumor growth inhibition, with markers of apoptosis and senescence, that is highly dependent on DLC1 protein.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Habitual Miso (Fermented Soybean Paste) Consumption Is Associated with Glycemic Variability in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes: A Cross-Sectional Study.

Fuyuko Takahashi, Yoshitaka Hashimoto, Ayumi Kaji, Ryosuke Sakai, Akane Miki, Takuro Okamura, Noriyuki Kitagawa, Hiroshi Okada, Naoko Nakanishi, Saori Majima, Takafumi Senmaru, Emi Ushigome, Masahide Hamaguchi, Mai Asano, Masahiro Yamazaki, Michiaki Fukui. Article Affiliation:. Fuyuko Takahashi. Abstract:. Glycemic control, including glycemic variability, is important for the prevention of diabetic vascular...
HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

The Therapeutic Potential of Psilocybin.

Henry Lowe, Ngeh Toyang, Blair Steele, Henkel Valentine, Justin Grant, Amza Ali, Wilfred Ngwa, Lorenzo Gordon. The psychedelic effects of some plants and fungi have been known and deliberately exploited by humans for thousands of years. Fungi, particularly mushrooms, are the principal source of naturally occurring psychedelics. The mushroom extract, psilocybin has historically been used as a psychedelic agent for religious and spiritual ceremonies, as well as a therapeutic option for neuropsychiatric conditions. Psychedelic use was largely associated with the "hippie" counterculture movement, which, in turn, resulted in a growing, and still lingering, negative stigmatization for psychedelics. As a result, in 1970, the U.S. government rescheduled psychedelics as Schedule 1 drugs, ultimately ending scientific research on psychedelics. This prohibition on psychedelic drug research significantly delayed advances in medical knowledge on the therapeutic uses of agents such as psilocybin. A 2004 pilot study from the University of California, Los Angeles, exploring the potential of psilocybin treatment in patients with advanced-stage cancer managed to reignite interest and significantly renewed efforts in psilocybin research, heralding a new age in exploration for psychedelic therapy. Since then, significant advances have been made in characterizing the chemical properties of psilocybin as well as its therapeutic uses. This review will explore the potential of psilocybin in the treatment of neuropsychiatry-related conditions, examining recent advances as well as current research. This is not a systematic review.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy