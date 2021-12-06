ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Is it time to change the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’?

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

As more indoor venues require proof of vaccination for entrance and with winter — as well as omicron, a new COVID-19 variant — looming, scientists and public health officials are debating when it will be time to change the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster shot. It’s...

www.gazettextra.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Connecticut State
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shropshire Star

Covid infections in fully vaccinated ‘more severe in the immunocompromised’

The proportion of people with breakthrough infections was three times higher among immunocompromised individuals, researchers found. Coronavirus infections in fully-vaccinated people are rare but are more common and severe in people with weaker immune systems, a new study has suggested. Researchers analysed healthcare records and found that only 0.08% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marc Siegel
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Paul Offit
The Independent

Fauci predicts ‘matter of when, not if’ fully vaccinated definition includes three jabs

Dr Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said he believes that the definition of "fully vaccinated" will soon include having a third Covid booster shot. The doctor made the comments during an interview on CNN. "It's going to be a matter of when, not if" getting a booster shot will be considered being "fully vaccinated," Dr Fauci said. He stressed that the comment was his personal view, and was not indicative of any current policy discussions in the Biden administration to make coronavirus vaccine boosters mandatory for full vaccination status. Dr Fauci's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Janesville Gazette

Yearly COVID booster shots could be future option, Fauci says

Annual vaccine booster shots are a possibility in America’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday. Boosters provide the “optimal” level of protection, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser, said on ABC’s “This Week.”. Asked...
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Omicron#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson
EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kansas Reflector

CDC: 25 states report omicron strain of COVID-19, but delta remains biggest threat

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five states have identified cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, federal public health officials said Friday as they released new data on the first 43 U.S. cases. Of those initial, confirmed cases, more than half were among people between the ages of 18 and 39, according to Rochelle Walensky, director of the […] The post CDC: 25 states report omicron strain of COVID-19, but delta remains biggest threat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH

