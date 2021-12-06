ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why is Japan's Nikkei 225 Underperforming U.S. Stocks?

By CME Group
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKwRq_0dF7r9ky00

AT-A-GLANCE

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 trading one-third below 1989 peak of 39,000
  • In the same period, Dow has surged from 2,226 to over 36,000
  • Japanese stocks price-to-book, price-to-sales ratios lower than U.S. indices
  • Big variations in IT subsector composition weightings in Nikkei, S&P 500
  • Japan has more consumer discretionary, industrial stocks than U.S.

Source: CME Group

For much of 2021 Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index has been trading at around 30,000 points. While many European and U.S. indices have hit record highs this year, Japan’s stock market remains about one third below its peak at the end of 1989 when the Nikkei topped 39,000. Indeed, the divergence between Japanese and U.S. equities over the past 32 years has been remarkable (Figure 1).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IiKh_0dF7r9ky00

At the 1989 peak, Japanese equities traded at around 71x earnings. The inverse of the price-to-earnings ratio (the earnings yield) was 1.4%, a striking low number, especially given that Japanese long-term interest rates at the time were 8% to 9%. U.S. equities traded at about one-fifth of those valuation levels at the time.

Fast forward to 2021 and the situation has reversed in some way. By almost any measure, Japanese stocks are less expensive today than their American counterparts. Japanese stocks trade at much lower price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios than the U.S. indices (Figures 2 and 3). They also sport higher earnings yields and, for the most part, higher dividend yields than the U.S. markets as well (Figures 4 and 5).

Figure 2: The Nikkei 225 trades at a fraction of U.S. price-to-sales ratios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lu0wL_0dF7r9ky00

Figure 3: Nikkei 225 stocks trade at a fraction of U.S. price-to-book ratios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBDpV_0dF7r9ky00

Figure 4: The Nikkei 225 has nearly 2x the earnings yield of large cap U.S. equity indices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTI6q_0dF7r9ky00

Figure 5: The Nikkei 255 has a higher dividend yield than U.S. indices, except the Dow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSUAH_0dF7r9ky00

Part of the difference in current valuation levels between the U.S. and Japanese markets may stem, in part, from differences in sector composition. Both the Nikkei 255 and the S&P 500 have substantial weights to technology stocks (21% and 28%, respectively), but the subsector breakdown is very different. Japan’s IT sector produces mainly hardware, semiconductors and some software. These tend to be more highly competitive and slower growing businesses than the U.S. tech sector. Japan also has a much higher concentration of consumer discretionary and industrial stocks than the U.S., while the U.S. market includes somewhat larger health care, and a much larger financial services sector.

Japanese equities may also have been hampered somewhat by the slow growth in Japan’s domestic demand and persistently mild deflation. Japan’s nominal GDP has barely changed since 1994 whereas U.S. nominal GPD has grown by about 4-5% per year on average. Four percent growth compounded out over a quarter century comes to a 166% increase.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Falls Over 1%; Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.17% to 35,814.21 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 15,608.30. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.28% to 4,688.20. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 50,422,410 cases with around 813,900 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,666,240 cases and 474,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,167,780 COVID-19 cases with 616,290 deaths. In total, there were at least 268,226,410 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,298,080 deaths.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Untapped Potential of Asian Markets

The byline is written by Mike Alexandrovski, Founder of Borzo. Mike is a serial entrepreneur with more than 20-years-experience of launching new businesses and management expertise who founded Borzo in 2012. He’s had two successful and two failed startups along the way. ***. Untapped Potential of Asian Markets. Asia...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why The Dogecoin, Litecoin Downturn Could Slam This Penny Stock Crypto Miner

Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC: HLLPF) fell over 7% lower on Thursday in sympathy with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC). The travel-based social media app, which offers a cryptocurrency wallet and plans to offer Dogecoin and Litecoin mining services to customers from its "in-house" rigs, has spent the last eight trading days consolidating sideways after declining over 40% from its Nov. 16 high of 70 cents.
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.47%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.47%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Dow#Japanese#U S Source#Cme Group#European#American
FOXBusiness

Stock futures slide ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower on Thursday morning. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street. Traders will have a labor-related report to study. The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -6.10% slid 6.10% to $1,003.80 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -1.71%. falling 1.71% to 15,517.37 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.00%. falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end higher buoyed by consumer and metal stocks

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, climbing for a third consecutive session aided by gains in consumer and metal stocks, a day after the central bank left key interest rates unchanged in line with expectations. At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.42%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.42%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Chugai...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.56% inched 0.01% higher to $334.97 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -0.72%. rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.00%. rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Apple, Amazon, Pfizer, Omicron and Tech Stocks - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, December 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed As Inflation Concerns Overtake Omicron. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Wednesday, as investors extended gains amid fading concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant while closely tracking pending jobs and inflation data in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's next move on tapering heading into the final weeks of the year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy