ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Saffron offers hepatoprotection via up-regulation of hepatic farnesoid-X-activated receptors in a rat model of acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity.

greenmedinfo.com
 4 days ago

Saffron offers hepatoprotection via up-regulation of hepatic farnesoid-X-activated receptors in a rat model of acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity. Avicenna J Phytomed. 2021 Nov-Dec;11(6):622-632. PMID: 34804899. Abstract Author(s):. Vahid Jamshidi, Seyed Ali Hashemi, Azadeh Khalili, Parviz Fallah, Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadian-Attari, Leila Beikzadeh, Roham Mazloom, Parvaneh Najafizadeh, Gholamreza Bayat. Article Affiliation:. Vahid Jamshidi....

www.greenmedinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
greenmedinfo.com

Hesperetin ameliorates diabetes-associated anxiety and depression-like behaviors in rats via activating Nrf2/ARE pathway.

Xia Zhu, Yu-Meng Zhang, Meng-Ya Zhang, Ya-Jing Chen, Yao-Wu Liu. Diabetes-associated affective disorders are of wide concern, and oxidative stress plays a vital role in the pathological process. This study was to investigate the cerebroprotective effects of hesperetin against anxious and depressive disorders caused by diabetes, exploring the potential mechanisms related to activation of Nrf2/ARE pathway. Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats were intragastrically administrated with hesperetin (0, 50, and 150 mg/kg) for 10 weeks. Forced swimming test, open field test, and elevated plus maze were used to evaluate the anxiety and depression-like behaviors of rats. The brain was collected for assays of Nrf2/ARE pathway. Moreover, high glucose-cultured SH-SY5Y cells were used to further examine the neuroprotective effects of hesperetin and underlying mechanisms. Hesperetin showed anxiolytic and antidepressant effects in diabetic rats according to the behavior tests, and increased p-Nrf2 in cytoplasm and Nrf2 in nucleus followed by elevations in mRNA levels and protein expression of glyoxalase 1 (Glo-1) and γ-glutamylcysteine synthetase (γ-GCS) in brain, known target genes of Nrf2/ARE signaling. Moreover, hesperetin attenuated high glucose-induced neuronal damages through activation of the classical Nrf2/ARE pathway in SH-SY5Y cells. Further study indicated that PKC inhibition or GSK-3β activation pretreatment attenuated even abolished the effect of hesperetin on the protein expression of Glo-1 and γ-GCS in high glucose-cultured SH-SY5Y cells. In summary, hesperetin ameliorated diabetes-associated anxiety and depression-like behaviors in rats, which was achieved through activation ofthe Nrf2/ARE pathway. Furthermore, an increase in nuclear Nrf2 phosphorylation from PKC activation and GSK-3β inhibition contributed to the activation of Nrf2/ARE pathway by hesperetin.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Anti-angiogenic and anti-tumor activity of Bavachinin by targeting hypoxia-inducible factor-1α.

Anti-angiogenic and anti-tumor activity of Bavachinin by targeting hypoxia-inducible factor-1α. Manoj Nepal, Hwa Jung Choi, Bo-Yun Choi, Se Lim Kim, Jae-Ha Ryu, Do Hee Kim, Young-Hoon Lee, Yunjo Soh. Article Affiliation:. Manoj Nepal. Abstract:. Hypoxia-inducible factor-1 (HIF-1) consists of two subunits, the HIF-1β, which is constitutively expressed, and HIF-1α, which...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Hesperetin ameliorates hepatic oxidative stress and inflammationthe PI3K/AKT-Nrf2-ARE pathway in oleic acid-induced HepG2 cells and a rat model of high-fat diet-induced NAFLD.

Jingda Li, Tianqi Wang, Panpan Liu, Fuyuan Yang, Xudong Wang, Weilong Zheng, Wenlong Sun. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is considered the most common liver disease. Dietary supplementation has become a promising strategy for managing NAFLD. Hesperetin, a citrus flavonoid, is mainly found in citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruit, and lemons) and possesses multiple pharmacological properties, including anti-cancer, anti-Alzheimer and anti-diabetic effects. However, the anti-NAFLD effect and mechanisms of hesperetin remain unclear. In this study, we investigated the therapeutic effect of hesperetin against NAFLD and the underlying mechanism in vitro and in vivo. In oleic acid (OA)-induced HepG2 cells, hesperetin upregulated antioxidant levels (SOD/GPx/GR/GCLC/HO-1) by triggering the PI3 K/AKT-Nrf2 pathway, alleviating OA-induced reactive oxygen species (ROS) overproduction and hepatotoxicity. Furthermore, hesperetin suppressed NF-κB activation and reduced inflammatory cytokine secretion (TNF-α and IL-6). More importantly, we revealed that this anti-inflammatory effect is attributed to reduced ROS overproduction by the Nrf2 pathway, as pre-treatment with Nrf2 siRNA or an inhibitor of superoxide dismutase (SOD) or/and glutathione peroxidase (GPx) abolished hesperetin-induced NF-κB inactivation and reductions in inflammatory cytokine secretion. In a rat model of high-fat diet (HFD)-induced NAFLD, we confirmed that hesperetin relieved hepatic steatosis, oxidative stress, inflammatory cell infiltration and fibrosis. Moreover, hesperetin activated the PI3 K/AKT-Nrf2 pathway in the liver, increasing antioxidant expression and inhibiting NF-κB activation and inflammatory cytokine secretion. In summary, our results demonstrate that hesperetin ameliorates hepatic oxidative stress through the PI3 K/AKT-Nrf2 pathway andthat this antioxidative effect further suppresses NF-κB-mediated inflammation during NAFLD progression. Thus, our study suggests that hesperetin may be an effective dietary supplement for improving NAFLD by suppressing hepatic oxidative stress and inflammation.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Hesperetin Exhibits Anti-Inflammatory Effects on Chondrocytes via the AMPK Pathway to Attenuate Anterior Cruciate Ligament Transection-Induced Osteoarthritis.

Jiaqin Wu, Yuna Qian, Cheng Chen, Fan Feng, Lianhong Pan, Li Yang, Chunli Wang. This study aimed to determine whether hesperetin (HPT) has chondroprotective effects against the TNF-α-induced inflammatory response of chondrocytes and related mechanisms and clarify the impact of HPT on osteoarthritis (OA) induced by anterior cruciate ligament transection (ACLT). Under tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) stimulation, rat chondrocytes were treated with or without HPT. The CCK-8 assay was used to detect viability and cytotoxicity. RT-qPCR and Western blot were used to examine the expression of aggrecan, collagen type II, and inflammatory and proliferative genes/proteins in chondrocytes. Flow cytometry was used to check the cell cycle to determine whether HPT protects chondrocytes against the inhibitory effect of TNF-α on chondrocyte proliferation. In addition, RNA sequencing was used to discover possible molecular targets and pathways and then validate these pathways with specific protein phosphorylation levels. Finally, immunofluorescence staining was used to examine the phosphorylation of the AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) pathway. The results showed that HPT restored the upregulation of interleukin 1β (IL-1β), PTGS2, and MMP-13 induced by TNF-α. In addition, HPT reversed the degradation of the extracellular matrix of chondrocytes induced by TNF-α. HPTalso reversed the inhibitory effect of TNF-α on chondrocyte proliferation. RNA sequencing revealed 549 differentially expressed genes (DEGs), of which 105 were upregulated and 444 were downregulated, suggesting the potential importance of the AMPK pathway. Progressive analysis showed that HPT mediated the repair of TNF-α-induced chondrocyte damage through the AMPK signaling pathway. Thus, local treatment of HPT can improve OA induced by ACLT. These findings indicated that HPT has significant protective and anti-inflammatory effects on chondrocytes through the AMPK signaling pathway, effectively preventing cartilage degradation. Given the various beneficial effects of HPT, it can be used as a potential natural drug to treat OA.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saffron#Hepatoprotection#Hepatotoxicity#Acetaminophen#Toxicity#Ldh#Ofmrna
greenmedinfo.com

Combinational exposure to Bisphenol A and a high-fat diet causes trans-generational Malfunction of the female reproductive system.

Combinational exposure to Bisphenol A and a high-fat diet causes trans-generational Malfunction of the female reproductive system in mice. Rongfeng Huang, Jiayu Li, Maolin Liao, Li Ma, Irakoze Laurent, Xiaojing Lin, Yunqi Zhang, Rufei Gao, Yubin Ding, Xiaoqiu Xiao. Article Affiliation:. Rongfeng Huang. Abstract:. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a common...
SCIENCE
pnas.org

Chromatin bridges, not micronuclei, activate cGAS after drug-induced mitotic errors in human cells

Contributed by Timothy J. Mitchison, September 12, 2021 (sent for review February 22, 2021; reviewed by Duane Compton and Rene H. Medema) Mitotic errors can activate cyclic GMP–AMP synthase (cGAS) and induce type I interferon (IFN) signaling. Current models propose that chromosome segregation errors generate micronuclei whose rupture activates cGAS. We used a panel of antimitotic drugs to perturb mitosis in human fibroblasts and measured abnormal nuclear morphologies, cGAS localization, and IFN signaling in the subsequent interphase. Micronuclei consistently recruited cGAS without activating it. Instead, IFN signaling correlated with formation of cGAS-coated chromatin bridges that were selectively generated by microtubule stabilizers and MPS1 inhibitors. cGAS activation by chromatin bridges was suppressed by drugs that prevented cytokinesis. We confirmed cGAS activation by chromatin bridges in cancer lines that are unable to secrete IFN by measuring paracrine transfer of 2′3′-cGAMP to fibroblasts, and in mouse cells. We propose that cGAS is selectively activated by self-chromatin when it is stretched in chromatin bridges. Immunosurveillance of cells that fail mitosis, and antitumor actions of taxanes and MPS1 inhibitors, may depend on this effect.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Crocetin alleviates ovariectomy-induced metabolic dysfunction through regulating estrogen receptor β.

Crocetin Alleviates Ovariectomy-Induced Metabolic Dysfunction through Regulating Estrogen Receptorβ. Xiaoling Liu, Ziqi Wang, Xintong Song, Xinyu Chang, Er Zu, Xiaowei Ma, Momoe Sukegawa, Dongchun Liu, Dan Ohtan Wang. Article Affiliation:. Xiaoling Liu. Abstract:. Metabolic dysfunction (MD) is a major health problem threatening the life quality of menopausal women. Saffron has...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

The hepatoprotective effect of piperine against thioacetamide-induced liver fibrosis.

The Hepatoprotective Effect of Piperine Against Thioacetamide-Induced Liver Fibrosis in Mice: The Involvement of miR-17 and TGF-β/Smads Pathways. Liver fibrosis is characterized by a series of events including activation of quiescent hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) into proinflammatory, contractile, and fibrogenic myofibroblasts, which is the primary trigger for the fibrogenesis process. HSC activation involves many signaling pathways such as the TGF-β/smads pathway. Specific microRNAs have been identified to play a crucial role in the activation of HSCsvarious signaling pathways. Piperine has recently been studied as a promising anti-fibrotic agent against pancreatic fibrosis through altering the TGF-β1/Smad pathway. Hence, the current study evaluated the beneficial effects of piperine in thioacetamide-induced liver fibrosis in mice through the modulation of miRNA-17 and TGF-β/smads pathways. Mice were allocated into three groups randomly. Thioacetamide was used to induce liver fibrosis for 6 weeks. Starting from the fourth week of the experiment, mice were treated with piperine daily for 21 days. Piperine treatment resulted in a significant downregulation of miRNA-17 expression, leading to the restoration of smad-7 accompanied with marked inhibition of TGF-β/smads signaling with further suppression of the activated HSCs and collagen deposition in the hepatocytes. In conclusion, piperine has the potential to be a promising therapeutic drug for the treatment of liver fibrosis through inhibiting the TGF-β/smads pathway.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
greenmedinfo.com

Hydroxysafflor yellow A inhibits Aβ 1-42-induced neuroinflammation.

Hydroxysafflor Yellow A Inhibits Aβ-Induced Neuroinflammation by Modulating the Phenotypic Transformation of Microglia via TREM2/TLR4/NF-κB Pathway in BV-2 Cells. Mengqiao Ren, Mengyu Zhang, Xiaoyan Zhang, Chunhui Wang, Yanjie Zheng, Yanli Hu. Article Affiliation:. Mengqiao Ren. Abstract:. Hydroxysafflor yellow A (HSYA) is an extract from Carthamus tinctorius L. dry flowers (Compositae)....
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

In vitro evaluation of antioxidant and anticancer activity of lemongrass.

Evaluation of Antioxidant and Anticancer Activity of Lemongrass ((D.C.) Stapf). Daiane Pan, Larissa Machado, Claudia Giuliano Bica, Alencar Kolinski Machado, Jovani Antônio Steffani, Francine Carla Cadoná. Article Affiliation:. Daiane Pan. Abstract:. Cancer is considered a multifactorial disease and its development could be associated with several factors, for example, rotenone exposition....
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Enhanced anticancer response of curcumin- and piperine-loaded lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogels against U-251 MG glioblastoma multiforme.

Bilal Javed, Xinyi Zhao, Daxiang Cui, James Curtin, Furong Tian. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most aggressive and commonly diagnosed brain cancer and is highly resistant to routine chemotherapeutic drugs. The present study involves the synthesis of Lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogel, loaded with curcumin and piperine, to treat GBM. The ongoing study has the application potential to (1) overcome the limitations of drugs biodistribution, (2) enhance the toxicity of anticancer drugs against GBM, and (3) identify the drugs uptake pathway. Atom transfer radical polymerization was used to synthesize the Lignin-g-PNIPAM network, crosslinked with the gold nanoparticles (GNPs) to self-assemble into nanogels. The size distribution and morphological analysis confirmed that the drug-loaded gold nanogels are spherical and exist in the size of 180 nm. The single and combinatorial toxicity effects of curcumin- and piperine-loaded Lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogels were studied against U-251 MG GBM cells. A cytotoxicity analysis displayed anticancer properties. ICof curcumin- and piperine-loaded gold nanogels were recorded at 30μM and 35 μM, respectively. Immunostaining and Western blot analysis confirmed the protein expression of caspase-3 and cleaved caspase-3 in cells treated with drug-loaded nanogels. Kinetic drug release revealed 86% release of hybrid curcumin-piperine from gold nanogel after 250 min at pH 4. Atomicabsorption spectroscopic analysis confirmed that the drug-loaded nanogels have better internalization or association with the cancer cells than the GNPs or nano-gels alone. Morphological studies further confirmed that the curcumin and piperine nanogels penetrate the cells via endocytic pathways andinduce caspase-3-related apoptosis. The experimental evidence shows the enhanced properties of combinatorial curcumin-piperine gold nanogels (IC50: 21 μM) to overcome the limitations of conventional chemotherapeutic treatments of glioma cells.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Is Saffron Able to Prevent the Dysregulation of Retinal Cytokines Induced by Ocular Hypertension in Mice?

José A Fernández-Albarral, Miguel A Martínez-López, Eva M Marco, Rosa de Hoz, Beatriz Martín-Sánchez, Diego San Felipe, Elena Salobrar-García, Inés López-Cuenca, María D Pinazo-Durán, Juan J Salazar, José M Ramírez, Meritxell López-Gallardo, Ana I Ramírez. Article Affiliation:. José A Fernández-Albarral. Abstract:. Cytokine- and chemokine-mediated signalling is involved in the neuroinflammatory...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Synergistic effects of exosomal crocin or curcumin compounds and HPV L1-E7 polypeptide vaccine construct on tumor eradication in C57BL/6 mouse model.

Elnaz Abbasifarid, Azam Bolhassani, Shiva Irani, Fattah Sotoodehnejadnematalahi. Cervical cancer is the most common malignant tumor in females worldwide. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is associated with the occurrence of cervical cancer. Thus, developing an effective and low-cost vaccine against HPV infection, especially in developing countries is an important issue. In this study, a novel HPV L1-E7 fusion multiepitope construct designed by immunoinformatics tools was expressed in bacterial system. HEK-293T cells-derived exosomes were generated and characterized to use as a carrier for crocin and curcumin compounds. The exosomes loaded with crocin and curcumin compounds as a chemotherapeutic agent (ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin) were used along with the L1-E7 polypeptide for evaluation of immunological and anti-tumor effects in C57BL/6 mouse model. In vitro studies showed that ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin were not cytotoxic at a certain dose, and they could enter tumor cells. In vivo studies indicated that combination of the L1-E7 polypeptide with ExoCrocin or ExoCurcumin could produce a significant level of immunity directed toward Th1 response and CTL activity. These regimens showed the protective and therapeutic effects against tumor cells (the percentage of tumor-free mice: ~100%). In addition, both ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin represented similar immunological and anti-tumor effects. Generally, the use of exosomal crocin or curcumin forms along with the L1-E7 polypeptide could significantly induce T-cell immune responses and eradicate tumor cells.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Sage,L., Constituents, Hepatoprotective Activity, and Cytotoxicity Evaluations of the Essential Oils Obtained from Fresh and Differently Timed Dried Herbs: A Comparative Analysis.

Hamdoon A Mohammed, Hussein M Eldeeb, Riaz A Khan, Mohsen S Al-Omar, Salman A A Mohammed, Mohammed S M Sajid, Mohamed S A Aly, Adel M Ahmad, Ahmed A H Abdellatif, Safaa Yehia Eid, Mahmoud Zaki El-Readi. Article Affiliation:. Hamdoon A Mohammed. Abstract:. Sage,L., is used worldwide as an aromatic...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel model of molnupiravir against SARS-CoV-2 replication: accumulated RNA mutations to induce error catastrophe

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 410 (2021) Cite this article. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led researchers and clinicians to repurpose existing antiviral NAs to fight SARS-CoV-2 infection. Since RdRp plays a pivotal role in virus replication and transcription, broad-spectrum NA inhibitors have been used to target RdRp, which can recognize and incorporate the active form of NA inhibitors into the growing RNA strand, thereby terminating RNA chain elongation. However, the 3"²"“5"² exonuclease (ExoN) of SARS-CoV-2 may limit the antiviral effects of NA inhibitors incorporated into nascent RNA.3 To date, some NAs which can evade the ExoN proofreading function have shown potent anti-coronavirus activity in preclinical studies and have entered clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment, among which molnupiravir was just approved by Australia on August 9, 2021, for treating COVID-19.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Synergistic Antibiofilm Efficacy of Thymol and Piperine in Combination with Three Aminoglycoside Antibiotics againstBiofilms.

Borel Bisso Ndezo, Christian Ramsès Tokam Kuaté, Jean Paul Dzoyem. Background: Thymol and piperine are two naturally occurring bioactive compounds with several pharmacological activities. In this study, their antibiofilm potential either alone or in combination with three aminoglycoside antibiotics was evaluated against a biofilm of. Methods: Determination of antimicrobial susceptibility...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Cold-pressed raspberry seeds oil ameliorates high-fat diet triggered non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Cold-pressed raspberry seeds oil ameliorates high-fat diet triggered non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Omnia Hendawy, Hesham A M Gomaa, Shaimaa Hussein, Sami I Alzarea, Sumera Qasim, Fatema El-Zahraa S Abdel Rahman, Asmaa T Ali, Shaimaa R Ahmed. Article Affiliation:. Omnia Hendawy. Abstract:. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is considered one of...
HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Habitual Miso (Fermented Soybean Paste) Consumption Is Associated with Glycemic Variability in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes: A Cross-Sectional Study.

Fuyuko Takahashi, Yoshitaka Hashimoto, Ayumi Kaji, Ryosuke Sakai, Akane Miki, Takuro Okamura, Noriyuki Kitagawa, Hiroshi Okada, Naoko Nakanishi, Saori Majima, Takafumi Senmaru, Emi Ushigome, Masahide Hamaguchi, Mai Asano, Masahiro Yamazaki, Michiaki Fukui. Article Affiliation:. Fuyuko Takahashi. Abstract:. Glycemic control, including glycemic variability, is important for the prevention of diabetic vascular...
HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of psilocybin in 9 patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of psilocybin in 9 patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Francisco A Moreno, Christopher B Wiegand, E Keolani Taitano, Pedro L Delgado. BACKGROUND: Anecdotal reports suggest that psychedelic agents may relieve symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). This modified double-blind study investigated the safety, tolerability, and clinical effects of...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Harmine alleviates titanium particle-induced inflammatory bone destruction.

Harmine Alleviates Titanium Particle-Induced Inflammatory Bone Destruction by Immunomodulatory Effect on the Macrophage Polarization and Subsequent Osteogenic Differentiation. Liangliang Wang, Qing Wang, Wei Wang, Gaoran Ge, Nanwei Xu, Dong Zheng, Shijie Jiang, Gongyin Zhao, Yaozeng Xu, Yuji Wang, Ruixia Zhu, Dechun Geng. Article Affiliation:. Liangliang Wang. Abstract:. Peri-prosthetic osteolysis (PPO)...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy