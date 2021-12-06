Saffron offers hepatoprotection via up-regulation of hepatic farnesoid-X-activated receptors in a rat model of acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity.

Jingda Li, Tianqi Wang, Panpan Liu, Fuyuan Yang, Xudong Wang, Weilong Zheng, Wenlong Sun. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is considered the most common liver disease. Dietary supplementation has become a promising strategy for managing NAFLD. Hesperetin, a citrus flavonoid, is mainly found in citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruit, and lemons) and possesses multiple pharmacological properties, including anti-cancer, anti-Alzheimer and anti-diabetic effects. However, the anti-NAFLD effect and mechanisms of hesperetin remain unclear. In this study, we investigated the therapeutic effect of hesperetin against NAFLD and the underlying mechanism in vitro and in vivo. In oleic acid (OA)-induced HepG2 cells, hesperetin upregulated antioxidant levels (SOD/GPx/GR/GCLC/HO-1) by triggering the PI3 K/AKT-Nrf2 pathway, alleviating OA-induced reactive oxygen species (ROS) overproduction and hepatotoxicity. Furthermore, hesperetin suppressed NF-κB activation and reduced inflammatory cytokine secretion (TNF-α and IL-6). More importantly, we revealed that this anti-inflammatory effect is attributed to reduced ROS overproduction by the Nrf2 pathway, as pre-treatment with Nrf2 siRNA or an inhibitor of superoxide dismutase (SOD) or/and glutathione peroxidase (GPx) abolished hesperetin-induced NF-κB inactivation and reductions in inflammatory cytokine secretion. In a rat model of high-fat diet (HFD)-induced NAFLD, we confirmed that hesperetin relieved hepatic steatosis, oxidative stress, inflammatory cell infiltration and fibrosis. Moreover, hesperetin activated the PI3 K/AKT-Nrf2 pathway in the liver, increasing antioxidant expression and inhibiting NF-κB activation and inflammatory cytokine secretion. In summary, our results demonstrate that hesperetin ameliorates hepatic oxidative stress through the PI3 K/AKT-Nrf2 pathway andthat this antioxidative effect further suppresses NF-κB-mediated inflammation during NAFLD progression. Thus, our study suggests that hesperetin may be an effective dietary supplement for improving NAFLD by suppressing hepatic oxidative stress and inflammation.
