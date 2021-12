Social Security spousal benefits can provide more retirement income for some seniors than claiming Social Security retirement benefits based on their own work history. While you may assume you need to be married to claim them, that's not actually true in every situation despite the "spousal" benefits name. Ex-spouses could actually sometimes file for benefits based on the work history of someone they were previously married to. And those who may be eligible to do this need to know it, so they don't leave money on the table.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO