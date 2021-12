For those suffering from the “Droughtlander”—season six of Outlander won’t air on Starz until early 2022—author Diana Gabaldon has just what you need. In Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Delacorte Press), the ninth of 10 planned Outlander novels, Claire and Jamie are reunited in the American colonies as the Revolutionary War heads to their doorstep. “[By the end], readers should be going from a feeling of profound peace and satisfaction to a feeling of intense excitement,” the author of the popular time-traveling romance series says. Here, Gabaldon dishes on the fan-favorite couple and which books she recommends.

