Traffic Violations

Jackson Police looking for man who struck unmarked patrol vehicle

By Vin Ebenau
 3 days ago
Police in Jackson Township are asking for your help in identifying a man who allegedly struck an unmarked police vehicle after visiting an estate sale Saturday...

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

