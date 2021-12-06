Jackson Police looking for man who struck unmarked patrol vehicle

Texas authorities are investigating a police chase that resulted in a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The Houston Police Department received a call from a woman who said thieves stole her black Ford truck and her purse. When police found the vehicle, the suspects drove off and a pursuit began, with another HPD vehicle eventually arriving to assist. The second vehicle went out of control and ended up on a sidewalk, striking and killing a pedestrian, according to a media briefing the HPD held on Saturday.

