A stray dog known as Butter has been reunited with his owners after saving the family that took him. Butter has spent the last few months living in a structure outside of Charity Golloway's home in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Golloway placed an electric lamp in the shelter to keep Butter warm, but last Thursday in the middle of the night, it caught on fire. Butter got out and began barking, waking up Golloway. Soon, the heat from the fire shattered her front window, and the flames started to grow.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO