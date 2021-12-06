ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liver-targeted delivery of asiatic acid nanostructured lipid carrier for the treatment of liver fibrosis.

Liver-targeted delivery of asiatic acid nanostructured lipid carrier for the treatment of liver fibrosis. Ya-Wen Zhang, Ling-Lan Tu, Yi Zhang, Jie-Chao Pan, Gao-Li Zheng, Li-Na Yin. Liver fibrosis is a major global health concern. Management of chronic liver disease is severely restricted in clinics due to ineffective treatment approaches....

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to detect inflammation from fatty liver disease

In a new study from UC Davis, researchers developed a first-of-its-kind positron emission tomography (PET) scan imaging-based tool to detect liver inflammation in patients affected with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Many patients diagnosed with the disease develop nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is characterized by liver inflammation and scarring or fibrosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

Crocetin ameliorates non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Crocetin ameliorates non-alcoholic fatty liver disease by modulating mitochondrial dysfunction in L02 cells and zebrafish model. Zijin Xu, Susu Lin, Zheren Tong, Suhong Chen, Yifeng Cao, Qiaoqiao Li, Yuli Jiang, Weijie Cai, Yingpeng Tong, Bathaie S Zahra, Ping Wang. Article Affiliation:. Zijin Xu. Abstract:. ETHNOPHARMACOLOGICAL RELEVANCE: Traditional Chinese medicine considers that...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Synergistic effects of exosomal crocin or curcumin compounds and HPV L1-E7 polypeptide vaccine construct on tumor eradication in C57BL/6 mouse model.

Elnaz Abbasifarid, Azam Bolhassani, Shiva Irani, Fattah Sotoodehnejadnematalahi. Cervical cancer is the most common malignant tumor in females worldwide. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is associated with the occurrence of cervical cancer. Thus, developing an effective and low-cost vaccine against HPV infection, especially in developing countries is an important issue. In this study, a novel HPV L1-E7 fusion multiepitope construct designed by immunoinformatics tools was expressed in bacterial system. HEK-293T cells-derived exosomes were generated and characterized to use as a carrier for crocin and curcumin compounds. The exosomes loaded with crocin and curcumin compounds as a chemotherapeutic agent (ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin) were used along with the L1-E7 polypeptide for evaluation of immunological and anti-tumor effects in C57BL/6 mouse model. In vitro studies showed that ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin were not cytotoxic at a certain dose, and they could enter tumor cells. In vivo studies indicated that combination of the L1-E7 polypeptide with ExoCrocin or ExoCurcumin could produce a significant level of immunity directed toward Th1 response and CTL activity. These regimens showed the protective and therapeutic effects against tumor cells (the percentage of tumor-free mice: ~100%). In addition, both ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin represented similar immunological and anti-tumor effects. Generally, the use of exosomal crocin or curcumin forms along with the L1-E7 polypeptide could significantly induce T-cell immune responses and eradicate tumor cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study sheds light on how fatty liver disease turns into liver cancer

A research team with the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), Chinese Academy of Sciences reported their discovery that a metabolic regulation mechanism may play a role in malignant transformation of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis to liver tumor. The study team led by Yang Wulin spent more than two years on this...
CANCER
Nature.com

Berberine alleviates liver fibrosis through inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated hepatic stellate cells ferroptosis

Berberine (BBR) has been explored as a potential anti-liver fibrosis agent, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the current study, we aimed to investigate the molecular mechanisms underlying the effect of BBR against liver fibrogenesis in thioacetamide (TAA) and carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) induced mouse liver fibrosis. In addition to i.p. injection with TAA or CCl4, mice in the treatment group received BBR intragastrically. Concurrently, combined with TAA and BBR treatment, mice in the inhibitor group were injected i.p. with ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1). Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) were also used in the study. Our results showed that BBR obviously alleviated mouse liver fibrosis and restored mouse liver function; however, the pharmacological effects of BBR against liver fibrosis were significantly diminished by Fer-1 treatment. Mechanically, BBR impaired the autophagy"“lysosome pathway (ALP) and increased cell reactive oxygen species (ROS) production in HSCs. ROS accelerated the breakdown of the iron-storage protein ferritin and sped up iron release from ferritin, which resulted in redox-active iron accumulation in HSCs. Lipid peroxidation and glutathione (GSH) depletion triggered by the Fenton reaction promoted ferroptosis and attenuated liver fibrosis. Furthermore, impaired autophagy enhanced BBR-mediated ferritin proteolysis to increase cellular ferrous overload via the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway (UPS) in HSCs and triggered HSC ferroptosis. Collectively, BBR alleviated liver fibrosis by inducing ferrous redox to activate ROS-mediated HSC ferroptosis. Our findings may be exploited clinically to provide a potential novel therapeutic strategy for liver fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID can be safely given by injection

(HealthDay)—The best available treatment for COVID-19 infection just got a lot easier to administer to more people, potentially saving more lives in the process, a new study claims. Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to dramatically reduce risk of hospitalization and death if given within five days of developing symptoms of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Structure-activity insights of harmine targeting DNA, ROS inducing cytotoxicity with PARP mediated apoptosis against cervical cancer, anti-biofilm formation.

Structure-activity insights of harmine targeting DNA, ROS inducing cytotoxicity with PARP mediated apoptosis against cervical cancer, anti-biofilm formation andtherapeutic study. Abstract Author(s):. Sarita Sarkar, Prosun Tribedi, Kakali Bhadra. Article Affiliation:. Sarita Sarkar. Abstract:. Harmine exhibits pH dependent structural equilibrium and possesses numerous biological and pharmacological activities. Mode and mechanism of...
CANCER
yale.edu

Yale Researchers Identify Gene That Worsens Fatty Liver Disease

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects almost a quarter of adults worldwide. Yale researchers have discovered a therapeutic target for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and liver insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes. The study appears in the December 2 issue of the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Mutations...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRIg on liver macrophages clears pathobionts and protects against alcoholic liver disease

Complement receptor of immunoglobulin superfamily (CRIg) is expressed on liver macrophages and directly binds complement component C3b or Gram-positive bacteria to mediate phagocytosis. CRIg plays important roles in several immune-mediated diseases, but it is not clear how its pathogen recognition and phagocytic functions maintain homeostasis and prevent disease. We previously associated cytolysin-positive Enterococcus faecalis with severity of alcohol-related liver disease. Here, we demonstrate that CRIg is reduced in liver tissues from patients with alcohol-related liver disease. CRIg-deficient mice developed more severe ethanol-induced liver disease than wild-type mice; disease severity was reduced with loss of toll-like receptor 2. CRIg-deficient mice were less efficient than wild-type mice at clearing Gram-positive bacteria such as Enterococcus faecalis that had translocated from gut to liver. Administration of the soluble extracellular domain CRIg"“Ig protein protected mice from ethanol-induced steatohepatitis. Our findings indicate that ethanol impairs hepatic clearance of translocated pathobionts, via decreased hepatic CRIg, which facilitates progression of liver disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

Cold-pressed raspberry seeds oil ameliorates high-fat diet triggered non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Cold-pressed raspberry seeds oil ameliorates high-fat diet triggered non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Omnia Hendawy, Hesham A M Gomaa, Shaimaa Hussein, Sami I Alzarea, Sumera Qasim, Fatema El-Zahraa S Abdel Rahman, Asmaa T Ali, Shaimaa R Ahmed. Article Affiliation:. Omnia Hendawy. Abstract:. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is considered one of...
HEALTH
Hep

More Seniors Need Liver Transplants, Often Due to NASH

The proportion of older people requiring a liver transplant has greatly increased, likely due to the concurrent rise in fatty liver disease, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. “In the past, older patients were routinely denied listing for liver transplantation because doctors. believed they were less likely...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Community News

Chronic liver disease is on the rise: Here’s what you should know

(BPT) - An estimated 4.5 million people in the U.S. have chronic liver disease (CLD). More people aged 25-54 die from this disease and cirrhosis of the liver than from diabetes or stroke. And unfortunately, liver disease is on the rise. Mortality from chronic liver disease associated with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is projected to nearly triple by 2030.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nachicago.com

Try Damask Rose Extract to Boost Liver Function

The fragrant Damask rose (Rosa damascene), a common ingredient in essential oils and perfumes, has been used for a millennia in the Middle East to treat chest pain, menstrual bleeding, heart weakness and digestive ailments. A new study by Iranian researchers has found that it also boosts liver function in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The 37 participating patients that took 500 milligrams of rose petal extract daily for 12 weeks had significantly better serum ALT (liver enzyme) levels compared to the placebo group. The rose extract also reduced triglycerides, low-density lipoproteins and blood pressure, and it significantly improved metabolic syndrome markers.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1 axis promotes pyroptosis and M1 polarization of macrophages and contributes to liver fibrosis

Pro-inflammatory M1 macrophages, via activating hepatic stellate cells, contribute to liver fibrosis. In this study, we examined the mechanism and the significance of a signaling axis, METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1, in regulating pyroptosis and M1 polarization of hepatic macrophages. Liver fibrosis model was established in vivo by CCl4 treatment; M1 polarization was induced in vitro by treating macrophages with lipopolysaccharide or interferon Î³. Expressions of METTL3, MALAT1, PTBP1, USP8, and TAK1 were measured by RT-PCR and/or Western blot in Kupffer cells (KCs) isolated from in vivo model or in vitro activated macrophages. Macrophage phenotypes including inflammation (RT-qPCR analysis of a panel of proinflammatory cytokines and ELISA on productions of interleukin (IL)âˆ’1Î² and IL-18) and pyroptosis (Western blot of NLRP3, Caspase-1, and GSDMD) were investigated. The impact of METTL3 on m6A methylation of MALAT1 was examined by methylated RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP), the interaction between PTBP1 and MALAT1 or USP8 mRNA by combining RNA pull-down, RIP, and RNA stability assays, and the crosstalk between USP8 and TAK1 by co-immunoprecipitation and protein degradation assays. Functional significance of individual component of METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1 axis was assessed by combining gain-of-function and loss-of-function approaches. In KCs isolated from in vivo liver fibrosis model or in vitro M1-polarized macrophages, METTL3 was up-regulated, and sequentially, it increased MALAT1 level via m6A methylation, which promoted USP8 mRNA degradation through the interaction with PTBP1. Reduced USP8 expression regulated the ubiquitination and protein stability of TAK1, which promoted pyroptosis and inflammation of macrophages. The signaling cascade METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1, by essentially stimulating pyroptosis and inflammation of macrophages, aggravates liver fibrosis. Therefore, targeting individual components of this axis may benefit the treatment of liver fibrosis.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Enhanced anticancer response of curcumin- and piperine-loaded lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogels against U-251 MG glioblastoma multiforme.

Bilal Javed, Xinyi Zhao, Daxiang Cui, James Curtin, Furong Tian. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most aggressive and commonly diagnosed brain cancer and is highly resistant to routine chemotherapeutic drugs. The present study involves the synthesis of Lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogel, loaded with curcumin and piperine, to treat GBM. The ongoing study has the application potential to (1) overcome the limitations of drugs biodistribution, (2) enhance the toxicity of anticancer drugs against GBM, and (3) identify the drugs uptake pathway. Atom transfer radical polymerization was used to synthesize the Lignin-g-PNIPAM network, crosslinked with the gold nanoparticles (GNPs) to self-assemble into nanogels. The size distribution and morphological analysis confirmed that the drug-loaded gold nanogels are spherical and exist in the size of 180 nm. The single and combinatorial toxicity effects of curcumin- and piperine-loaded Lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogels were studied against U-251 MG GBM cells. A cytotoxicity analysis displayed anticancer properties. ICof curcumin- and piperine-loaded gold nanogels were recorded at 30μM and 35 μM, respectively. Immunostaining and Western blot analysis confirmed the protein expression of caspase-3 and cleaved caspase-3 in cells treated with drug-loaded nanogels. Kinetic drug release revealed 86% release of hybrid curcumin-piperine from gold nanogel after 250 min at pH 4. Atomicabsorption spectroscopic analysis confirmed that the drug-loaded nanogels have better internalization or association with the cancer cells than the GNPs or nano-gels alone. Morphological studies further confirmed that the curcumin and piperine nanogels penetrate the cells via endocytic pathways andinduce caspase-3-related apoptosis. The experimental evidence shows the enhanced properties of combinatorial curcumin-piperine gold nanogels (IC50: 21 μM) to overcome the limitations of conventional chemotherapeutic treatments of glioma cells.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Crocetin alleviates ovariectomy-induced metabolic dysfunction through regulating estrogen receptor β.

Crocetin Alleviates Ovariectomy-Induced Metabolic Dysfunction through Regulating Estrogen Receptorβ. Xiaoling Liu, Ziqi Wang, Xintong Song, Xinyu Chang, Er Zu, Xiaowei Ma, Momoe Sukegawa, Dongchun Liu, Dan Ohtan Wang. Article Affiliation:. Xiaoling Liu. Abstract:. Metabolic dysfunction (MD) is a major health problem threatening the life quality of menopausal women. Saffron has...
SCIENCE

