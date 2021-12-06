ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Habitual Miso (Fermented Soybean Paste) Consumption Is Associated with Glycemic Variability in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes: A Cross-Sectional Study.

 4 days ago

Fuyuko Takahashi, Yoshitaka Hashimoto, Ayumi Kaji, Ryosuke Sakai, Akane Miki, Takuro Okamura, Noriyuki Kitagawa, Hiroshi Okada, Naoko Nakanishi, Saori Majima, Takafumi Senmaru, Emi Ushigome, Masahide Hamaguchi, Mai Asano, Masahiro Yamazaki, Michiaki Fukui. Article Affiliation:. Fuyuko Takahashi. Abstract:. Glycemic control, including glycemic variability, is important for the prevention of diabetic...

