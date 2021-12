It was a tough day in Austin when the Longhorns found out that their most coveted target, five-star receiver Evan Stewart, had announced his commitment to Texas A&M. It seemed to be a head-to-head matchup between the Aggies and the Longhorns, but Stewart took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he has decided to play his college football in College Station. He kept his recruitment very close to the chest, and even had Texas fans convinced that they had a shot when he tweeted that he was okay with going to a team that has lost several games.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO