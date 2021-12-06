ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Is Saffron Able to Prevent the Dysregulation of Retinal Cytokines Induced by Ocular Hypertension in Mice?

 4 days ago

José A Fernández-Albarral, Miguel A Martínez-López, Eva M Marco, Rosa de Hoz, Beatriz Martín-Sánchez, Diego San Felipe, Elena Salobrar-García, Inés López-Cuenca, María D Pinazo-Durán, Juan J Salazar, José M Ramírez, Meritxell López-Gallardo, Ana I Ramírez. Article Affiliation:. José A Fernández-Albarral. Abstract:. Cytokine- and chemokine-mediated signalling is involved in the...

Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

The link between vitamin D, inflammation and COVID-19

Almost two years into the pandemic now and researchers are all still learning what can be done to stack the odds against COVID-19 or reduce the severity of the disease if we do end up with the virus. Quite a bit of research has stacked up, including:. Using melatonin appears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

The Development and Safety of Port Delivery System in Retinal Diseases

Chirag Jhaveri, MD: The port delivery system is an ocular delivery system that is surgically inserted via the pars plana area in the superotemporal quadrant of the eye. It provides continuous delivery of ranibizumab to the posterior segment. It has a reservoir chamber where a higher concentration of ranibizumab is held, and there is slow release into the vitreous cavity. It has been approved for use in patients with neovascular AMD [age-related macular degeneration], although other indications, including diabetic macular edema, are also being investigated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

Purple corn extract alleviates 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene-induced atopic dermatitis-like phenotypes in BALB/c mice.

Purple corn extract alleviates 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene-induced atopic dermatitis-like phenotypes in BALB/c mice. Huiwon No, Sang Hyun Nam, Hee Won Seo, JeongHyeon Seo, Soo-Hyun Park, Set-Byeol Kim, Jun-Sub Jung, Jongyeol Park, Jaekeun Choi, Jae-Yong Lee, Hong-Won Suh, Soon Sung Lim, Jin-Kyung Kim. Article Affiliation:. Huiwon No. Abstract:. (Poaceae), also known as purple...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Diabetes Plus Hypertension Worsen Brain Structure, Function

People with diabetes have overall worse brain and cognitive health based on brain imaging and results from various cognitive tests. People with both diabetes and hypertension have worse overall brain and cognitive health compared with people who have just one of these disorders. Why This Matters. The study's findings suggest...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin attenuates pressure overload-induced myocardial remodeling in mice via activating SIRT1 and inhibiting endoplasmic reticulum stress

Endoplasmic reticulum stress-mediated apoptosis plays a vital role in the occurrence and development of heart failure. Dapagliflozin (DAPA), a new type of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, is an oral hypoglycemic drug that reduces glucose reabsorption by the kidneys and increases glucose excretion in the urine. Studies have shown that DAPA may have the potential to treat heart failure in addition to controlling blood sugar. This study explored the effect of DAPA on endoplasmic reticulum stress-related apoptosis caused by heart failure. In vitro, we found that DAPA inhibited the expression of cleaved caspaseÂ 3, Bax, C/EBP homologous protein (CHOP), and glucose-regulated protein78 (GRP78) and upregulated the cardiomyoprotective protein Bcl-2 in angiotensin II (Ang II)-treated cardiomyocytes. In addition, DAPA promoted the expression of silent information regulator factor 2-related enzyme 1 (SIRT1) and suppressed the expression of activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4) and the ratios p-PERK/PERK and p-eIF2Î±/eIF2Î±. Notably, the therapeutic effect of DAPA was weakened by pretreatment with the SIRT1 inhibitor EX527 (10"‰Î¼M). Simultaneous administration of DAPA inhibited the Ang II-induced transformation of fibroblasts into myofibroblasts and inhibited fibroblast migration. In summary, our present findings first indicate that DAPA could inhibit the PERK-eIF2Î±-CHOP axis of the ER stress response through the activation of SIRT1 in Ang II-treated cardiomyocytes and ameliorate heart failure development in vivo.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

Combinational exposure to Bisphenol A and a high-fat diet causes trans-generational Malfunction of the female reproductive system.

Combinational exposure to Bisphenol A and a high-fat diet causes trans-generational Malfunction of the female reproductive system in mice. Rongfeng Huang, Jiayu Li, Maolin Liao, Li Ma, Irakoze Laurent, Xiaojing Lin, Yunqi Zhang, Rufei Gao, Yubin Ding, Xiaoqiu Xiao. Article Affiliation:. Rongfeng Huang. Abstract:. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a common...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Crocetin alleviates ovariectomy-induced metabolic dysfunction through regulating estrogen receptor β.

Crocetin Alleviates Ovariectomy-Induced Metabolic Dysfunction through Regulating Estrogen Receptorβ. Xiaoling Liu, Ziqi Wang, Xintong Song, Xinyu Chang, Er Zu, Xiaowei Ma, Momoe Sukegawa, Dongchun Liu, Dan Ohtan Wang. Article Affiliation:. Xiaoling Liu. Abstract:. Metabolic dysfunction (MD) is a major health problem threatening the life quality of menopausal women. Saffron has...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
greenmedinfo.com

Association between Dietary Fiber Intake and Incidence of Depression and Anxiety in Patients with Essential Hypertension.

Yuanyuan Liu, Yang Ju, Lingling Cui, Ting Liu, Yunying Hou, Qing Wu, Omorogieva Ojo, Xiaojiao Du, Xiaohua Wang. (1) Background: Our previous study found that the dietary fiber supplement in patients with hypertension increased SCFA-producers, Bififidobacterium and Spirillum in the gut microbiota, which may be associated with improvement of depression and anxiety through the gut-brain axis. However, only a few studies have explored the association between dietary fiber intake (DFI) and the incidence of depression and anxiety in hypertensive patients. (2) Methods: A cross-sectional survey was conducted in one comprehensive hospital and one community clinic aimed at understanding the status of DFI and the association between DFI and incidences of depression and anxiety in hypertensive patients. Levels of DFI were obtained through a two-24 h diet recall. According to the levels of DFI from low to high, the participants were divided into Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 groups. The Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System short form v1.0-Depression 8b and Anxiety 8a were used to assess patients' levels of depression and anxiety. (3) Results: A total of 459 hypertensive patients were recruited and the daily DFI was 10.4 g. The incidences of hypertension combined with depression and anxiety were 19.6% and 18.5%, respectively. Regression analysis showed statistically significant associations between DFI and depression (B = -0.346,= 0.001) and anxiety score (B = -0.565,<0.001). In logistic regression, after the covariates were adjusted, DFI was associated with the incidence of depression in Q3 (OR 2.641, 95% CI 1.050-6.640) and with that of anxiety in Q1 (OR 2.757, 95% CI 1.035-7.346), compared with Q4. (4) Conclusions: A higher consumption of DF was a protective factor for depression and anxiety in hypertensive patients.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Evaluating Potential PPS-Associated Retinal Disorders

Using data from the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System, researchers investigated the prevalence of pentosan polysulfate sodium–associated retinal disorders. Results of a disproportionality analysis published in JAMA Ophthalmology show users of pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) were more likely to report adverse events associated with retinal disorder compared with those who used different drugs for interstitial cystitis (IC) and bladder pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

The hepatoprotective effect of piperine against thioacetamide-induced liver fibrosis.

The Hepatoprotective Effect of Piperine Against Thioacetamide-Induced Liver Fibrosis in Mice: The Involvement of miR-17 and TGF-β/Smads Pathways. Liver fibrosis is characterized by a series of events including activation of quiescent hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) into proinflammatory, contractile, and fibrogenic myofibroblasts, which is the primary trigger for the fibrogenesis process. HSC activation involves many signaling pathways such as the TGF-β/smads pathway. Specific microRNAs have been identified to play a crucial role in the activation of HSCsvarious signaling pathways. Piperine has recently been studied as a promising anti-fibrotic agent against pancreatic fibrosis through altering the TGF-β1/Smad pathway. Hence, the current study evaluated the beneficial effects of piperine in thioacetamide-induced liver fibrosis in mice through the modulation of miRNA-17 and TGF-β/smads pathways. Mice were allocated into three groups randomly. Thioacetamide was used to induce liver fibrosis for 6 weeks. Starting from the fourth week of the experiment, mice were treated with piperine daily for 21 days. Piperine treatment resulted in a significant downregulation of miRNA-17 expression, leading to the restoration of smad-7 accompanied with marked inhibition of TGF-β/smads signaling with further suppression of the activated HSCs and collagen deposition in the hepatocytes. In conclusion, piperine has the potential to be a promising therapeutic drug for the treatment of liver fibrosis through inhibiting the TGF-β/smads pathway.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

In vitro evaluation of antioxidant and anticancer activity of lemongrass.

Evaluation of Antioxidant and Anticancer Activity of Lemongrass ((D.C.) Stapf). Daiane Pan, Larissa Machado, Claudia Giuliano Bica, Alencar Kolinski Machado, Jovani Antônio Steffani, Francine Carla Cadoná. Article Affiliation:. Daiane Pan. Abstract:. Cancer is considered a multifactorial disease and its development could be associated with several factors, for example, rotenone exposition....
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Saffron offers hepatoprotection via up-regulation of hepatic farnesoid-X-activated receptors in a rat model of acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity.

Saffron offers hepatoprotection via up-regulation of hepatic farnesoid-X-activated receptors in a rat model of acetaminophen-induced hepatotoxicity. Avicenna J Phytomed. 2021 Nov-Dec;11(6):622-632. PMID: 34804899. Abstract Author(s):. Vahid Jamshidi, Seyed Ali Hashemi, Azadeh Khalili, Parviz Fallah, Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadian-Attari, Leila Beikzadeh, Roham Mazloom, Parvaneh Najafizadeh, Gholamreza Bayat. Article Affiliation:. Vahid Jamshidi. Abstract:
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Saffron, as an adjunct therapy, contributes to relieve depression symptoms: An umbrella meta-analysis.

Saffron, as an adjunct therapy, contributes to relieve depression symptoms: An umbrella meta-analysis. Vali Musazadeh, Meysam Zarezadeh, Amir Hossein Faghfouri, Majid Keramati, Zohreh Ghoreishi, Alireza Farnam. Article Affiliation:. Vali Musazadeh. Abstract:. BACKGROUND: Saffron is a traditional herbal medicine that has been used to treat various ailments such as depressive mood....
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Cold-pressed raspberry seeds oil ameliorates high-fat diet triggered non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Cold-pressed raspberry seeds oil ameliorates high-fat diet triggered non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Omnia Hendawy, Hesham A M Gomaa, Shaimaa Hussein, Sami I Alzarea, Sumera Qasim, Fatema El-Zahraa S Abdel Rahman, Asmaa T Ali, Shaimaa R Ahmed. Article Affiliation:. Omnia Hendawy. Abstract:. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is considered one of...
HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Enhanced anticancer response of curcumin- and piperine-loaded lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogels against U-251 MG glioblastoma multiforme.

Bilal Javed, Xinyi Zhao, Daxiang Cui, James Curtin, Furong Tian. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most aggressive and commonly diagnosed brain cancer and is highly resistant to routine chemotherapeutic drugs. The present study involves the synthesis of Lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogel, loaded with curcumin and piperine, to treat GBM. The ongoing study has the application potential to (1) overcome the limitations of drugs biodistribution, (2) enhance the toxicity of anticancer drugs against GBM, and (3) identify the drugs uptake pathway. Atom transfer radical polymerization was used to synthesize the Lignin-g-PNIPAM network, crosslinked with the gold nanoparticles (GNPs) to self-assemble into nanogels. The size distribution and morphological analysis confirmed that the drug-loaded gold nanogels are spherical and exist in the size of 180 nm. The single and combinatorial toxicity effects of curcumin- and piperine-loaded Lignin-g-p (NIPAM-co-DMAEMA) gold nanogels were studied against U-251 MG GBM cells. A cytotoxicity analysis displayed anticancer properties. ICof curcumin- and piperine-loaded gold nanogels were recorded at 30μM and 35 μM, respectively. Immunostaining and Western blot analysis confirmed the protein expression of caspase-3 and cleaved caspase-3 in cells treated with drug-loaded nanogels. Kinetic drug release revealed 86% release of hybrid curcumin-piperine from gold nanogel after 250 min at pH 4. Atomicabsorption spectroscopic analysis confirmed that the drug-loaded nanogels have better internalization or association with the cancer cells than the GNPs or nano-gels alone. Morphological studies further confirmed that the curcumin and piperine nanogels penetrate the cells via endocytic pathways andinduce caspase-3-related apoptosis. The experimental evidence shows the enhanced properties of combinatorial curcumin-piperine gold nanogels (IC50: 21 μM) to overcome the limitations of conventional chemotherapeutic treatments of glioma cells.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Synergistic effects of exosomal crocin or curcumin compounds and HPV L1-E7 polypeptide vaccine construct on tumor eradication in C57BL/6 mouse model.

Elnaz Abbasifarid, Azam Bolhassani, Shiva Irani, Fattah Sotoodehnejadnematalahi. Cervical cancer is the most common malignant tumor in females worldwide. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is associated with the occurrence of cervical cancer. Thus, developing an effective and low-cost vaccine against HPV infection, especially in developing countries is an important issue. In this study, a novel HPV L1-E7 fusion multiepitope construct designed by immunoinformatics tools was expressed in bacterial system. HEK-293T cells-derived exosomes were generated and characterized to use as a carrier for crocin and curcumin compounds. The exosomes loaded with crocin and curcumin compounds as a chemotherapeutic agent (ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin) were used along with the L1-E7 polypeptide for evaluation of immunological and anti-tumor effects in C57BL/6 mouse model. In vitro studies showed that ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin were not cytotoxic at a certain dose, and they could enter tumor cells. In vivo studies indicated that combination of the L1-E7 polypeptide with ExoCrocin or ExoCurcumin could produce a significant level of immunity directed toward Th1 response and CTL activity. These regimens showed the protective and therapeutic effects against tumor cells (the percentage of tumor-free mice: ~100%). In addition, both ExoCrocin and ExoCurcumin represented similar immunological and anti-tumor effects. Generally, the use of exosomal crocin or curcumin forms along with the L1-E7 polypeptide could significantly induce T-cell immune responses and eradicate tumor cells.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Crocetin ameliorates non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Crocetin ameliorates non-alcoholic fatty liver disease by modulating mitochondrial dysfunction in L02 cells and zebrafish model. Zijin Xu, Susu Lin, Zheren Tong, Suhong Chen, Yifeng Cao, Qiaoqiao Li, Yuli Jiang, Weijie Cai, Yingpeng Tong, Bathaie S Zahra, Ping Wang. Article Affiliation:. Zijin Xu. Abstract:. ETHNOPHARMACOLOGICAL RELEVANCE: Traditional Chinese medicine considers that...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Habitual Miso (Fermented Soybean Paste) Consumption Is Associated with Glycemic Variability in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes: A Cross-Sectional Study.

Fuyuko Takahashi, Yoshitaka Hashimoto, Ayumi Kaji, Ryosuke Sakai, Akane Miki, Takuro Okamura, Noriyuki Kitagawa, Hiroshi Okada, Naoko Nakanishi, Saori Majima, Takafumi Senmaru, Emi Ushigome, Masahide Hamaguchi, Mai Asano, Masahiro Yamazaki, Michiaki Fukui. Article Affiliation:. Fuyuko Takahashi. Abstract:. Glycemic control, including glycemic variability, is important for the prevention of diabetic vascular...
HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Liver-targeted delivery of asiatic acid nanostructured lipid carrier for the treatment of liver fibrosis.

Liver-targeted delivery of asiatic acid nanostructured lipid carrier for the treatment of liver fibrosis. Ya-Wen Zhang, Ling-Lan Tu, Yi Zhang, Jie-Chao Pan, Gao-Li Zheng, Li-Na Yin. Liver fibrosis is a major global health concern. Management of chronic liver disease is severely restricted in clinics due to ineffective treatment approaches. However,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

