Crocetin ameliorates non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

greenmedinfo.com
 4 days ago

Crocetin ameliorates non-alcoholic fatty liver disease by modulating mitochondrial dysfunction in L02 cells and zebrafish model. Zijin Xu, Susu Lin, Zheren Tong, Suhong Chen, Yifeng Cao, Qiaoqiao Li, Yuli Jiang, Weijie Cai, Yingpeng Tong, Bathaie S Zahra, Ping Wang. Article Affiliation:. Zijin Xu. Abstract:. ETHNOPHARMACOLOGICAL RELEVANCE: Traditional Chinese medicine considers...

www.greenmedinfo.com

Woman's World

Drinking These Popular Beverages More Than Doubles Your Risk for Fatty Liver Disease

We all know that soda and other sugary drinks are bad – they harm our teeth, and the high sugar and calorie content causes weight gain. But here’s something you might not know: Studies show that sugary beverages can harm your liver as much as alcohol, if not more so. Even worse, recent research shows that they are a leading cause of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Pouring Yourself More of This Every Morning Could Reduce Your Risk of Liver Disease

Having a cup of coffee is the only way I can get my morning started on the right foot — and since I’m an early riser, I often find myself needing an extra cup (or two!) throughout the day to keep me energized. I used to be slightly worried about my coffee consumption, and even considered switching to decaf as a better option. But new research has me feeling much better about my habit: A recent study revealed that drinking three to four cups of coffee a day can help reduce chronic liver disease risk!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Community News

Chronic liver disease is on the rise: Here’s what you should know

(BPT) - An estimated 4.5 million people in the U.S. have chronic liver disease (CLD). More people aged 25-54 die from this disease and cirrhosis of the liver than from diabetes or stroke. And unfortunately, liver disease is on the rise. Mortality from chronic liver disease associated with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is projected to nearly triple by 2030.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to detect inflammation from fatty liver disease

In a new study from UC Davis, researchers developed a first-of-its-kind positron emission tomography (PET) scan imaging-based tool to detect liver inflammation in patients affected with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Many patients diagnosed with the disease develop nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is characterized by liver inflammation and scarring or fibrosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Increased Risk for Cardiovascular Events in Patients With Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Patients diagnosed with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had increased incidences of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) compared against patients without NAFLD, according to a population-based cohort study published in Gut. All Swedish patients with histologically-confirmed NAFLD, diagnosed from 1966 to 2016, without cardiovascular disease at baseline were included in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
Nature.com

Long noncoding RNAs associated with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in a high cholesterol diet adult zebrafish model

The mechanism of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has not been completely revealed. In this study, we investigated the association of liver histological changes and long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) in the NAFLD zebrafish model. Forty zebrafish were fed a high-cholesterol diet (1.5Â g per day) for 8Â weeks. We measured fatty liver changes in the zebrafish liver using oil red O staining and divided them into two groups based on high and low scores. We pooled each group of zebrafish livers and identified lncRNAs, miRNAs, and mRNAs using Next-generation sequencing. Human homologs of lncRNAs were identified using ZFLNC, Ensembl, and NONCODE. We found several significant genes, including 32 lncRNAs, 5 miRNA genes, and 8 protein-coding genes, that were associated with liver metabolism and NAFLD-related functions in zebrafish. In particular, eight conserved human homologs of lncRNAs were found. We discovered the human homologs of eight lncRNA candidates from fatty liver zebrafish for the first time. The spectrum of biological mechanisms by which lncRNAs mediate their functional roles in NAFLD in a high cholesterol diet adult zebrafish model remains to be uncovered.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
yourcentralvalley.com

MedWatch Today: Man Reverses Damages of Fatty Liver Disease

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the buildup of extra fat in liver cells that is not caused by alcohol. The more severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is called “nonalcoholic steatohepatitis” or NASH. NASH causes the liver to swell and become damaged. Hear one local man’s story of living with NASH, and how he reversed his liver damage and avoided a transplant.
FRESNO, CA
easyhealthoptions.com

The link between vitamin D, inflammation and COVID-19

Almost two years into the pandemic now and researchers are all still learning what can be done to stack the odds against COVID-19 or reduce the severity of the disease if we do end up with the virus. Quite a bit of research has stacked up, including:. Using melatonin appears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

COVID-19 Vaccines: Vascular Inflammation Common Risk After Vaccination

PULS Test vascular inflammation biomarkers and scores reveal risk of developing acute coronary syndrome (ACS) which can be increased in mRNA COVID-19 vaccinated patients. Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. is a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics. These tests detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and improve patient care. The company commented on the role of its PULS Cardiac Test™ in identifying vascular inflammation and cardiac risks in patients after receiving double-dose COVID-19 vaccines. In studies of COVID-19 vaccinated patients, significant increases in PULS Test vascular inflammation markers leading to an increased risk of acute coronary syndrome were revealed in most subjects.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Hesperetin ameliorates diabetes-associated anxiety and depression-like behaviors in rats via activating Nrf2/ARE pathway.

Xia Zhu, Yu-Meng Zhang, Meng-Ya Zhang, Ya-Jing Chen, Yao-Wu Liu. Diabetes-associated affective disorders are of wide concern, and oxidative stress plays a vital role in the pathological process. This study was to investigate the cerebroprotective effects of hesperetin against anxious and depressive disorders caused by diabetes, exploring the potential mechanisms related to activation of Nrf2/ARE pathway. Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats were intragastrically administrated with hesperetin (0, 50, and 150 mg/kg) for 10 weeks. Forced swimming test, open field test, and elevated plus maze were used to evaluate the anxiety and depression-like behaviors of rats. The brain was collected for assays of Nrf2/ARE pathway. Moreover, high glucose-cultured SH-SY5Y cells were used to further examine the neuroprotective effects of hesperetin and underlying mechanisms. Hesperetin showed anxiolytic and antidepressant effects in diabetic rats according to the behavior tests, and increased p-Nrf2 in cytoplasm and Nrf2 in nucleus followed by elevations in mRNA levels and protein expression of glyoxalase 1 (Glo-1) and γ-glutamylcysteine synthetase (γ-GCS) in brain, known target genes of Nrf2/ARE signaling. Moreover, hesperetin attenuated high glucose-induced neuronal damages through activation of the classical Nrf2/ARE pathway in SH-SY5Y cells. Further study indicated that PKC inhibition or GSK-3β activation pretreatment attenuated even abolished the effect of hesperetin on the protein expression of Glo-1 and γ-GCS in high glucose-cultured SH-SY5Y cells. In summary, hesperetin ameliorated diabetes-associated anxiety and depression-like behaviors in rats, which was achieved through activation ofthe Nrf2/ARE pathway. Furthermore, an increase in nuclear Nrf2 phosphorylation from PKC activation and GSK-3β inhibition contributed to the activation of Nrf2/ARE pathway by hesperetin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Initiation of hepatic stellate cell activation extends into chronic liver disease

Activated hepatic stellate cells (aHSC) are the main source of extra cellular matrix in liver fibrosis. Activation is classically divided in two phases: initiation and perpetuation. Currently, HSC-based therapeutic candidates largely focus on targeting the aHSCs in the perpetuation phase. However, the importance of HSC initiation during chronic liver disease (CLD) remains unclear. Here, we identified transcriptional programs of initiating and activated HSCs by RNA sequencing, using in vitro and in vivo mouse models of fibrosis. Importantly, we show that both programs are active in HSCs during murine and human CLD. In human cirrhotic livers, scar associated mesenchymal cells employ both transcriptional programs at the single cell level. Our results indicate that the transcriptional programs that drive the initiation of HSCs are still active in humans suffering from CLD. We conclude that molecules involved in the initiation of HSC activation, or in the maintenance of aHSCs can be considered equally important in the search for druggable targets of chronic liver disease.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel system invented for preventing cardiovascular diseases, non-invasively

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. Monitoring of lipid in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) is important for decreasing the incidence of cardiovascular events. The traditional indicator, Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), is prone to false positives in specific conditions, while invasive routine blood lipid detection fluctuates with the influence of diet, exercise, weight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Roles of IÎºB kinases and TANK-binding kinase 1 in hepatic lipid metabolism and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common cause of chronic liver disease and is strongly associated with obesity-related ectopic fat accumulation in the liver. Hepatic lipid accumulation encompasses a histological spectrum ranging from simple steatosis to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Given that dysregulated hepatic lipid metabolism may be an onset factor in NAFLD, understanding how hepatic lipid metabolism is modulated in healthy subjects and which steps are dysregulated in NAFLD subjects is crucial to identify effective therapeutic targets. Additionally, hepatic inflammation is involved in chronic hepatocyte damage during NAFLD progression. As a key immune signaling hub that mediates NF-ÎºB activation, the IÎºB kinase (IKK) complex, including IKKÎ±, IKKÎ², and IKKÎ³ (NEMO), has been studied as a crucial regulator of the hepatic inflammatory response and hepatocyte survival. Notably, TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1), an IKK-related kinase, has recently been revealed as a potential link between hepatic inflammation and energy metabolism. Here, we review (1) the biochemical steps of hepatic lipid metabolism; (2) dysregulated lipid metabolism in obesity and NAFLD; and (3) the roles of IKKs and TBK1 in obesity and NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

The hepatoprotective effect of piperine against thioacetamide-induced liver fibrosis.

The Hepatoprotective Effect of Piperine Against Thioacetamide-Induced Liver Fibrosis in Mice: The Involvement of miR-17 and TGF-β/Smads Pathways. Liver fibrosis is characterized by a series of events including activation of quiescent hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) into proinflammatory, contractile, and fibrogenic myofibroblasts, which is the primary trigger for the fibrogenesis process. HSC activation involves many signaling pathways such as the TGF-β/smads pathway. Specific microRNAs have been identified to play a crucial role in the activation of HSCsvarious signaling pathways. Piperine has recently been studied as a promising anti-fibrotic agent against pancreatic fibrosis through altering the TGF-β1/Smad pathway. Hence, the current study evaluated the beneficial effects of piperine in thioacetamide-induced liver fibrosis in mice through the modulation of miRNA-17 and TGF-β/smads pathways. Mice were allocated into three groups randomly. Thioacetamide was used to induce liver fibrosis for 6 weeks. Starting from the fourth week of the experiment, mice were treated with piperine daily for 21 days. Piperine treatment resulted in a significant downregulation of miRNA-17 expression, leading to the restoration of smad-7 accompanied with marked inhibition of TGF-β/smads signaling with further suppression of the activated HSCs and collagen deposition in the hepatocytes. In conclusion, piperine has the potential to be a promising therapeutic drug for the treatment of liver fibrosis through inhibiting the TGF-β/smads pathway.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Crocetin alleviates ovariectomy-induced metabolic dysfunction through regulating estrogen receptor β.

Crocetin Alleviates Ovariectomy-Induced Metabolic Dysfunction through Regulating Estrogen Receptorβ. Xiaoling Liu, Ziqi Wang, Xintong Song, Xinyu Chang, Er Zu, Xiaowei Ma, Momoe Sukegawa, Dongchun Liu, Dan Ohtan Wang. Article Affiliation:. Xiaoling Liu. Abstract:. Metabolic dysfunction (MD) is a major health problem threatening the life quality of menopausal women. Saffron has...
SCIENCE
MedCity News

INVEST Pitch Perfect Winner Spotlight: Oncoustics taps ultrasound data to detect liver disease

Roughly 4.5 million adults in the U.S. are estimated to have liver disease, and that number is expected to grow, as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is on the rise. Characterized by excessive fat in the liver, it can lead to inflammation or scarring over time. Because the condition often has no symptoms, it frequently goes undiagnosed. Currently, the gold standard for diagnosis is a biopsy, but companies are also working on developing noninvasive screening tools to catch the disease earlier.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

In vitro evaluation of antioxidant and anticancer activity of lemongrass.

Evaluation of Antioxidant and Anticancer Activity of Lemongrass ((D.C.) Stapf). Daiane Pan, Larissa Machado, Claudia Giuliano Bica, Alencar Kolinski Machado, Jovani Antônio Steffani, Francine Carla Cadoná. Article Affiliation:. Daiane Pan. Abstract:. Cancer is considered a multifactorial disease and its development could be associated with several factors, for example, rotenone exposition....
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Liver-targeted delivery of asiatic acid nanostructured lipid carrier for the treatment of liver fibrosis.

Liver-targeted delivery of asiatic acid nanostructured lipid carrier for the treatment of liver fibrosis. Ya-Wen Zhang, Ling-Lan Tu, Yi Zhang, Jie-Chao Pan, Gao-Li Zheng, Li-Na Yin. Liver fibrosis is a major global health concern. Management of chronic liver disease is severely restricted in clinics due to ineffective treatment approaches. However,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

