Saffron, as an adjunct therapy, contributes to relieve depression symptoms: An umbrella meta-analysis.

greenmedinfo.com
 4 days ago

Saffron, as an adjunct therapy, contributes to relieve depression symptoms: An umbrella meta-analysis. Vali Musazadeh, Meysam Zarezadeh, Amir Hossein Faghfouri, Majid Keramati, Zohreh Ghoreishi, Alireza Farnam. Article Affiliation:. Vali Musazadeh. Abstract:. BACKGROUND: Saffron is a traditional herbal medicine that has been used to treat various ailments...

www.greenmedinfo.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
