LOS ANGELES - Berry Gordy enters his library without a hint of a flourish. It's a modestly sized room filled with souvenirs of his monumental accomplishments. The founder of Motown, the record label and popular music born in the late 1950s that became an expression of social transformation, is just shy of 92 on this October afternoon. He is neither tall nor brawny and he does not suck the oxygen out of the room by any larger-than-life force of will. Nonetheless, when the men and women standing by to minister to Gordy's needs call him "The Chairman," he does not look displeased.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO