ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Protest against coronavirus restrictions turns violent in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Police fired teargas and used water cannons on Sunday to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks as a demonstration in Brussels over government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions turned violent. A few thousand protesters marched peacefully through the centre of the Belgian capital to the neighbourhood which hosts...
PROTESTS
The Independent

US sanctions Liberia's ex-warlord and senator Prince Johnson

The U.S. government has sanctioned Liberia’s ex-warlord and current senator Prince Yormie Johnson for alleged corruption.The sanctions against Johnson, announced in Liberia on Friday to commemorate International Human Rights Day, come under the Global Magnitsky Act, which authorizes the U.S. government to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets, and ban them from entering the U.S.Johnson was responsible for the slaying in 1990 of President Samuel Doe, who had been captured by his forces during the country’s 14-year civil war. Johnson sipped beer as he watched his men torture and mutilate Doe who begged in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
Frankfort Times

Satellite images, expert suggest Iranian space launch coming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran appears to be preparing for a space launch as negotiations continue in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers, according to an expert and satellite images. The likely blast off at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport comes as Iranian state media...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

U.S. Treasury: El Salvador government negotiated with gangs

The government of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele secretly negotiated a truce with leaders of the country’s powerful street gangs, the U.S. Treasury announced Wednesday.The U.S government alleges Bukele's government bought the gangs' support with financial benefits and privileges for their imprisoned leaders including prostitutes and cell phones. The explosive accusation cuts to the heart of one of Bukele’s most highly touted successes in office: a plunge in the country’s murder rate.Bukele’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the president responded sarcastically via Twitter “Cell phones and prostitutes in the prisons? Money to...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US hits Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

The United States unveiled a raft of new rights-abuse sanctions Friday on senior officials and entities in eight countries, including a Chinese firm specializing in facial recognition technology and a giant cartoon studio in North Korea. Timed for International Human Rights Day and supported in part by Britain and Canada, the sanctions took aim at officials accused of abetting the crackdown on anti-coup protestors in Myanmar, the oppression of Muslim Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region and political violence in Bangladesh under the guise of a war on drugs. "Our actions today, particularly those in partnership with the United Kingdom and Canada, send a message that democracies around the world will act against those who abuse the power of the state to inflict suffering and repression," the US Treasury Department said. It said China's artificial intelligence company SenseTime, and two ethnic Uyghur political leaders in Xinjiang, Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz, took part in the sweeping oppression of Uyghurs.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Beijing#Countermeasures#Economic Development#Ap#Foreign Ministry
Frankfort Times

The AP Interview: Taliban seek ties with US, other ex-foes

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers are committed in principle to education and jobs for girls and women, a marked departure from their previous time in power, and seek the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help millions of Afghans in desperate need, a top Taliban leader said in a rare interview.
WORLD
Frankfort Times

Asian stocks advance after Wall St hits new record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised support for entrepreneurs to shore up economic growth. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong and Sydney advanced ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week at which higher U.S. inflation might influence a decision on when to start rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock markets.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Top Space Force official says China is developing capabilities at 'twice the rate' of the US and warns Beijing could surpass the US by 2030

The Space Force's Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said that China is moving at 'twice the rate' of the U.S. in developing capabilities in space. 'The fact, that in essence, on average, they are building and fielding and updating their space capabilities at twice the rate we are means that very soon, if we don't start accelerating our development and delivery capabilities, they will exceed us,' Thompson said during the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Blinken competes with top Russian official in Indonesia

Fresh from delivering a stern new warning to Russia over Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday to find a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin already in Jakarta for security talks. Just a day after joining his Group of Seven foreign minister colleagues in issuing the blunt demand for Russia to step back from a military escalation near the Ukrainian border, Blinken began a 48-hour visit to Indonesia with his plane parking in the shadow of that of Putin’s national security adviser Nikolay Patrushev. Patrushev is considered the third most senior...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China brands US democracy 'weapon of mass destruction'

China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction" on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded allies in the face of autocratic regimes. "'Democracy' has long become a 'weapon of mass destruction' used by the US to interfere in other countries," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in an online statement, which also accused the US of having "instigated 'colour revolutions'" overseas.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

In UAE, Israeli Premier Bennet meets Abu Dhabi crown prince

Israel's prime minister met with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi on Monday as part of the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates by an Israeli leader since the establishment of official relations between the two countries last year. Naftali Bennett s trip this week to the Gulf Arab federation comes against the backdrop of nuclear talks between world powers and regional archrival Iran over its nuclear program. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program. Bennett's office...
MIDDLE EAST
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK warns over reliance on Russian gas as G7 ministers meet

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat welcomed Group of Seven foreign ministers to Liverpool on Saturday with a warning that “free democratic nations” must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S....
ECONOMY
The Independent

New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as both nations are making efforts towards the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine The leaders spoke in a joint news conference in Paris, during Scholz's first visit abroad after his coalition government was sworn in earlier in the week. The German Chancellor is then heading to Brussels to meet with European Union and NATO officials. The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border.U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.“We are on deter mode,” to dissuade Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Borrell, who is chairing Monday's meeting, said that no...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy