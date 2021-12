The Kia EV6 is a very important car for the South Korean automaker and as this test reveals, it can perform very well in the infamous moose test. Like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60, the Kia EV6 uses the group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and is offered in a number of different guises. For its test, km77 got its hands on Europe’s EV6 GT-Line model, which is the equivalent of the Long Range RWD sold in the U.S. with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and a single 225 hp electric motor.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO