CHIME ViVE Scholarship Application

 7 days ago

Award: Full General Admission registration scholarship for a CHIME member to attend ViVE in Miami Beach. The CHIME ViVE Scholarship was created to promote leadership education and development to IT professionals in...

chimecentral.org

Fremont Tribune

Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women accepting scholarship applications

The Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women (OACCW) and its deaneries are accepting scholarship applications from high school senior girls who are Catholic and plan to attend a public or private college or university. Each deanery may award a scholarship, and the application and essay of the winner of each...
OMAHA, NE
roblawnews.com

Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity scholarship application is now available for the 2021-22 academic year

New scholarship program will serve eligible workers seeking additional postsecondary credentials/degrees in early childhood education. CHICAGO – The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), in collaboration with the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity (ECACE), is pleased to announce the launch of the ECACE Scholarship Program, to be administered through ISAC. Created to address the shortage of qualified early childhood educators and to build a strong, well-prepared workforce in the field, the scholarship is designed to support and encourage the pursuit of new credentials as well as more advanced education for current associate degree-holders working in early childhood education. Detailed information and a link to the 2021-22 scholarship application is now available on the ISAC website at https://www.isac.org/ECACEscholarship.
CHICAGO, IL
sandiegomagazine.com

Five Charities to Support This Giving Tuesday

Now that you’ve finished off the Thanksgiving leftovers and scored all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, it’s time to give back. Giving Tuesday, observed the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is the perfect opportunity to express your generosity and focus on charitable causes in your own backyard. Here are five ways to pay it forward and become a part of the global philanthropic movement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theridernews.com

Professor emerita chimes in on prioritization process

Since I retired in 2016 (in the wake of the rescinded firings of tenured full professors), I have been following news from Rider from off-campus. I remain, always, interested in the fate of the university where I spent 26 years of rich experiences teaching the full panoply of painting, drawing and graphics courses; and I am saddened and angered by what I see. In 2015-16, “academic prioritization” was set in motion by the university’s administration. This bland phrase put a neutral face on a process that in fact trashed essential disciplines—firing tenured faculty, whittling down course offerings, eliminating majors and minors in basic disciplines of the arts and humanities– and is steering the university still toward a future as a vocational school. It is fairly obvious that the recent hiring of an expensive outside consulting firm is a mandate to continue, rationalize and perhaps accelerate the implementation of a “business” model—the president of the University speaks of higher education as an “industry,” after all—a vision of the university based, not on universal intellectual and cultural values, but instead on manipulable statistics alone. Shut the library one day a week. Cut its budget. Sacrifice learning, bar the storehouse of books and knowledge—all to pay businessmen to starve (prioritize) the arts and humanities right out of Rider. Example from my corner of the institution: the small but intensive((and in fact well-known in art circles in New York) painting major has been abolished; Westminster College, the prestigious music school, displaced from its campus, crushed down to practically zero resources and students.
COLLEGES
connectcre.com

Michele Vives Succeeds Douglas Wilson as President

Douglas Wilson Companies (DWC) recently promoted Michele Vives to president of the firm, succeeding Douglas Wilson, who continues as CEO and chairman of the board. Vives will spearhead the executive team which also includes Nicholas Wilson, COO; Lynn Goodridge, CFO and Ryan Baker, head of the fiduciary practice. Vives joined...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

(ISC)² accepts applications for 2022 Undergraduate, Graduate and Women’s Cybersecurity Scholarships

(ISC)² announced that it is accepting applications for its 2022 Women’s Cybersecurity Scholarships, Undergraduate Cybersecurity Scholarships and Graduate Cybersecurity Scholarships. Applications for the Women’s Cybersecurity Scholarships are due February 28, 2022. Applications for the Undergraduate and Graduate Cybersecurity Scholarships are due March 7, 2022. The scholarships are...
COLLEGES
The Norman Transcript

Residents chime in on homeless study

Public participation at a listening session on the direction the city should take to address homelessness drew a consensus when it came to priorities but few action plans to enact them. Homebase, Inc. was paid $100,000 by the city to assess gaps in city, county and nonprofit programs that address...
NORMAN, OK
nbc11news.com

Grand Valley Power is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley Power is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship program. This year, they are awarding $20,500 to local students for continuing education. Scholarship awards will range from $1,500 to $2,000. The scholarship opportunities are open to any applicant residing in a home served by Grand Valley Power and pursuing post-secondary undergraduate education.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
WCIA

Deadline approaching for scholarship application

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – There are less than two weeks left for high school seniors in Danville to apply for the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship being awarded by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee. Applications must be submitted to the City of Danville’s Human Relations Department (17 West Main Street) by 4:30 p.m. […]
DANVILLE, IL
KSNB Local4

Applications for GGICF scholarship open Dec. 1

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Scholarship applications for the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation (GGICF) open Dec. 1 and will run through Feb. 9. Applicants may apply by navigating to the scholarship page under the communities tab on www.gicf.org for important dates and details and begin the process. “At the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

