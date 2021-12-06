ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

People with bowel cancer have higher levels of depression

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07v6Rq_0dF7qGob00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the University of Southampton, researchers highlighted the prevalence of depression in bowel cancer patients up to five years after surgery to treat their cancer.

They found over a third of patients experienced clinically significant depression during the course of the study, with one in seven still experiencing symptoms five years after undergoing surgery.

In the study, the team surveyed 872 adult patients with non-metastatic colorectal cancer before surgery and conducted follow-up surveys at regular intervals until 60 months post-surgery.

The results of the survey showed that before surgery over a fifth of participants (21%) reported clinically significant levels of depression, which reduced to 14% at five years.

Risk factors identified before surgery that predict subsequent depression were pre-existing clinically significant depression and anxiety, previous mental health service use, low confidence to manage illness-related problems, poor health, and low social support.

Further analysis of the findings suggests that people with bowel cancer who have reduced levels of social support are nearly 2.5 times more likely to also have depression.

Among participants with the highest levels of social support at diagnosis, 16% developed clinical levels of depression within five years of their cancer treatment, compared with 37% of those with lower levels of social support.

While the above results are based on people’s experiences pre-COVID, evidence suggests the social isolation linked to the pandemic could be further worsening the mental health of people with cancer.

The new findings also showed that people with bowel cancer who had undergone neoadjuvant chemotherapy were also more likely to experience depression, perhaps explained by the fact these patients usually face more complex treatment, side effects and increased treatment time.

The team says depression in people living with cancer can lead to poor health and wellbeing and this has an impact on long-term outcomes.

Recognizing those colorectal cancer patients who are at a higher risk and referring them to the right support services could therefore lead to overall improved outcomes for patients.

If you care about depression, please read studies about the common antibiotic that may reduce depression and findings of new drug to treat depression effectively.

For more information about mental health, please see recent studies about the mental problem that’s second only to age as biggest risk factor for COVID-19 death, and results showing that key mental abilities can actually improve when we get older.

The study is published in the journal Colorectal Disease. One author of the study is Dr. Lynn Calman.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

If You Do This When You Sleep, Get Checked for Cancer, Experts Say

As you age, you may find yourself paying more attention to the ways you can reduce your cancer risk—and with good reason. The earlier you detect most forms of cancer, the better your odds of a favorable outcome through treatment. That's why it's so important to contact your doctor if anything seems amiss, especially if you have a family history of cancer or other risk factors for the condition. However, not all cancer symptoms are easy to spot—and in the case of one common cancer, one of its telltale symptoms typically occurs when you're asleep. Read on to find out which cancer symptom may be taking place while you sleep at night and what to do if you think there's a problem.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowel Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Depression#Cancer Treatment
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
WebMD

Two New Symptoms That Could Point to Pancreatic Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have identified two previously unrecognized symptoms of pancreatic cancer -- a discovery that might help with earlier detection and improve extremely low survival numbers, they say. "When pancreatic cancer is diagnosed earlier, patients have a higher chance of survival. It is possible...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What are Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer

The cervical lymph nodes are the ones that come under the category of syymotics. The metastasis of cancer can happen to this area after it has spread outside the thyroid gland itself. This is one of the reasons why doctors look for both ultrasound and fine needle biopsy before making a definite diagnosis.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Exercise could effectively stop cancer growth

In a recent study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, researchers found that exercise may be a key weapon in cancer patients’ battle against the disease. The study is from Edith Cowan University. One author is Professor Robert Newton. Exercise causes muscles to secrete proteins called myokines...
CANCER
The Independent

83% of people with cancer face financial hit, charity says

More than four in five (83%) people with cancer in the UK face a “price tag” made up of additional living costs or a loss of income, according to a charity.For those affected financially by cancer, this cost amounts to an average of £891 a month on top of their usual spending, Macmillan Cancer Support said.More than one in three (39%) are severely financially affected by their diagnosis – among this group, the average financial impact reaches more than £1,000 a month (£1,038).The financial hit can come from an array of extra and often unexpected needs, as well as a...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Depression linked to white blood cell count, study finds

In a new study from Vanderbilt University, researchers found that increased depression polygenic scores are linked to increased white blood cell count, highlighting the importance of the immune system in depression. Despite a wide understanding of depression as a psychiatric disorder, depression’s underlying biological effects are still poorly understood. In...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

A better test for kidney disease

More than 37 million people in the U.S. are living with chronic kidney disease, or CKD. In this condition, the kidneys can’t filter blood the way they should. CKD may eventually lead to kidney failure. The most common blood test for CKD measures a protein called creatinine. Doctors use the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

106K+
Followers
6K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy