ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mushroom, rye and preserved lemon pithiviers

foodandtravel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 x quantity rye puff pastry (see recipe linked) To make the rye puff pastry, see recipe here. Put the pastry on a lightly floured kitchen worktop and roll it out into a rectangle measuring 30 × 65cm and 3mm thick. Working along the length of the pastry, cut out four...

foodandtravel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Cider gratin potatoes with cheesy rye crumb recipe

The cheesy crumb on this dish makes it feel more substantial, but the potatoes work well just cooked in the buttery cider and mustard. You could add some fried lardons or hunks of ham hock too, layering them with the potatoes. And if you’re serving this dish as a side, why not cook a couple of thick pork chops and make a quick creamy mustard sauce?
RECIPES
foodandtravel.com

Rye puff and rye flaky shortcrust pastries

Take the 70g butter out of the fridge, cut into 1cm cubes and leave to soften slightly for 10 minutes. Combine the water and vinegar in a jug. Put the flours, salt and butter cubes in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on low speed to break the butter into the flour until shards of butter the size of rolled oats are still visible. With the mixer running, slowly pour in the vinegar mixture and mix until the dough just comes together, being careful not to overwork it.
RECIPES
creativeloafing.com

Oyster Mushroom Bag Workshop

Join Sam Landes of the Mushroom Club of Georgia at Elsewhere Brewing for the “Just Add Water” Oyster Mushroom Bag Cultivation Workshop. This hands-on workshop will teach you an easy at-home process for growing your own oyster mushrooms without having to go through the labor intensive sterilizing process. We will...
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

Meyer Lemon Ricotta Cookies

Meyer lemons are believed to be a cross between a lemon and an orange. It's thinner, smoother-skinned, and less acidic than a traditional lemon. It adds herbal and floral notes to these delicious cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Pithiviers#Preserved Lemon#Puff Pastry#Rye#Food Drink
marthastewart.com

Lemon Scones

Transfer dough to prepared baking sheet. Gather dough together and pat into a 7-inch circle. Cut into 8 wedges. Brush tops with remaining tablespoon of cream and sprinkle with remaining tablespoon of sugar. Bake until golden, 20 to 25 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through. Let cool then using a spatula, transfer scones to a wire rack to cool completely.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Bennie’s Rye and t65

The rye had amazing spring. I subbed my very active raisin yeast water but otherwise followed the gluten development and bake times exactly. Dough was fantastic to work with. Will post crumb when cool. Just took it from the oven . Nothing new to add about my t65 bake except...
FOOD & DRINKS
Woodlands Online& LLC

Are you eating mushrooms?

Mushrooms are proving to be a highly medicinal food and are now often found on the ingredient list for many supplements and protein powders. From a nutritional standpoint, mushrooms are a low fat, low calorie option that provide some fiber and protein. But it’s the minerals, vitamins, and micro-compounds found in them that make them a powerhouse of nutrition. Mushrooms are a very good source of phosphorus, needed for our bones, teeth, and proper metabolism of carbohydrates and fats. Three important B vitamins can be found in mushrooms: riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid. Potassium and selenium as well as small amounts of calcium and iron are also found in mushrooms. Almost exclusive to mushrooms, ergothioneine, a sulfur containing derivative of histidine plays a specific role in protecting our DNA from oxidative damage.
FOOD & DRINKS
twincitieslive.com

Mushroom & Swiss Pork Burger

Pork Promoter of 2021, Mike Patterson, joins us with a recipe for a bar favorite – a Mushroom & Swiss Pork Burger. 1 Tsp Season Salt (I use Morton’s Season All) Swiss Cheese (Or other good melting white cheese like Havarti, Farmer, Etc.) 1 Can Cream of Mushroom Soup. 1...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
womenslifestyle.com

Lemon Cake

Put a better-for-you twist on your baked classics this holiday season by swapping out less healthy cooking fats like butter, canola oil and vegetable oil with an option like Pompeian Light Taste Olive Oil. Ideal for baking desserts like this Lemon Cake, as well as frying, this light tasting olive oil provides a healthier take on your holiday recipes without impacting the taste you and your guests love. This olive oil is high-quality and authentic, backed by a brand that has been perfecting the craft of olive oil since 1906.
RECIPES
wpr.org

Mushroom & Leek Grilled Cheese

To a medium skillet, set over medium heat, add the olive oil and butter. When the butter is melted, add the leeks and a few pinches of salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes. To assemble the grilled cheese, add a few spoonfuls of the leek mixture to...
RECIPES
WEHT/WTVW

Creamy Mushroom Sauce with Chicken

Ingredients:2 Tbsp Butter2 Cups of Chopped Mushrooms1/2 Cup of Chicken Broth1/3 Cup Cooking Sherry Wine1 Tsp of Oregano & Basil2 Tsp Lemon Juice1 Garlic Clove Minced1 Tsp Dijon Mustard2/3 Cup of Half and Half / Heavy Whipping Cream2 Chicken Breasts (Grilled or Fried with Salt & Pepper) Sautee mushrooms in butter in a pan until […]
RECIPES
fannetasticfood.com

Baked Portobello Mushrooms with Feta

These baked portobello mushrooms are stuffed and piled high with a flavorful and nutrient-packed vegetarian filling: feta, white beans, spinach, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, and even more goodness. Plus, they’re super versatile: they work as a side dish, vegetarian main dish, or appetizer (if you slice them into pieces or...
RECIPES
cleancuisine.com

Recipe for Ginger Lemon Tea

Recipe for Ginger Lemon Tea – If you’re looking for a way to reduce inflammation while enjoying a warm cozy drink, look no further! Filled with citrusy lemon, and whole fresh ginger root, this refreshing tea is the perfect way to begin, or end your day!. With only...
RECIPES
ABC 4

Stuffed Party or Pizza Mushrooms

(Good Things Utah) – Not only are these stuffed mushrooms super delicious, but this simple recipe also makes mushrooms taste so good! Even non-mushroom lovers love these! It’s made with special salsa from a local company too!. Ingredients. 2-4 large portabella mushrooms or 12 small. Salsa Del Diablo Cilantro Pesto...
RECIPES
amymyersmd.com

Garlic & Herb Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms are a favorite appetizer around here! Try this dairy-free, gluten-free AIP-friendly version of Garlic and Herb Stuffed Mushrooms. These stuffed mushrooms are made without bread crumbs and are roasted until juicy and delicious while the garlicky stuffing is baked until it’s perfectly crispy on top. There’s a secret ingredient I use to make the mushroom stuffing extra flavorful and filling!
RECIPES
mamalovesfood.com

Christmas Tree Cookies

Christmas tree cookies decorated with snow and a sweet red heart in the middle are the perfect yummy holiday treat for your cookie exchange!. These Christmas tree sugar cookies are so fun! We made ours Grinch inspired, but you can decorate them any way you like. Serve them up with other cookie favorites like giant sprinkle cookies or peanut butter blossoms.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

How to Cook Maitake Mushrooms

Maitake mushrooms, also known as Grifola frondosa, Hen of the woods, or “dancing mushroom”, are edible, polypore mushrooms native to China, Europe, and North America. According to Healthline, “The mushroom is said to have gotten its name after people danced with happiness upon finding it in the wild, such are its incredible healing properties.” They grow wild in feathery clusters at the base of trees, particularly oaks, and are light brown in color. They have a strong earthy, peppery flavor, a wholesome taste, and are best when they’re served cooked. While Maitake mushrooms have been well loved in Japan and China for centuries, they have gained popularity, and are now widely available all over the United States!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy