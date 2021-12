Your auto insurance company looks at a lot of different factors to come up with your premium: location, age, driving experience, and—depending on the state you reside in—credit score. The type of car you drive also is a key factor. Insuring a high-powered sports car, for example, is going to cost more than a sedan because owners of these cars often exhibit riskier behavior—they tend to drive faster and more recklessly. Also, these high-performance cars are more likely to be stolen. Similarly, high-end vehicles that are more expensive to fix and cars that are most vulnerable to theft cost more to insure because of the greater financial risk they present to the insurance company.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO