ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Advocates say addiction issues a major reason to reform state bail measures

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFeSD_0dF7pz3j00

While there has been a lot of talk about a full-repeal of bail reform – some advocates of substance use disorder victims say it needs smaller modifications to get right.

Save the Michaels of the World founder Avi Israel has spent a large chunk of his adult life attempting to help those suffering from addiction.

So he approaches the issue of bail reform from a ‘non-political’ standpoint, he says. “I’m not approaching this issue from any political point of view,” Israel said. “I’m approaching this issue as a father who has lost a child who cannot get treatment.”

He says some reform was necessary, but since the state eliminated bail for most nonviolent crimes the court has lost a tool to get people in addiction treatment programs.

“We have people who are addicted or suffering from mental health issues and instead of us offering them access to treatment, we allow them to keep going on committing crimes and be sent back out to the street,” Israel told Spectrum News.

Republicans say making any changes to bail reform will be difficult, since Democrats control all three governing chambers in the state. That said, it isn’t stopping some from advocating for what they believe will make a better New York.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

US Surgeon General Warns About ‘Devastating’ Mental Health Problems On Rise Among America’s Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Surgeon General is issuing a rare public advisory that says young people are facing “devastating” mental health problems that have been heightened by the pandemic. In the early part of 2021, suicide attempts among adolescent boys rose 4% and for adolescent girls, it was a whopping 51% increase. “The sooner we can end that stigma, the sooner people can realize young people can realize that there’s nothing wrong with having mental health struggles and that they’re not alone and that they can seek treatment,” said Becca Lane, the youth education and outreach manager at National...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hudsonvalley360.com

Advocates, staff clash on reasons for prison violence

Advocates and prison staff continue to clash over the catalyst stoking spiking violent assaults in state facilities, increasing pressure on officials to take action after correction department leaders threatened incarcerated New Yorkers with additional consequences this week to curb assaults. Adrea Adamczyk, a corrections officer of five years at Mid-State...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Mental Health Issues#Spectrum News#Republicans#Democrats#Fingerlakes1 Com App#Iphone
The Daily Gazette

Montgomery County Legislature to take stance against state bail reform

The Montgomery County Legislature is poised to take a stand against provisions in bail reform laws calling on state lawmakers to return discretion to judges in bail decisions. The Legislature will consider a resolution on Tuesday calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature to review the laws put in place over a year ago to “avoid unintended consequences” that have resulted from the measures that eliminated pre-trial detention and cash bail for most misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Cheddar News

Mental Health Crisis for Kids Worsening Amid Pandemic

Shelli Avenevoli, Ph.D., the deputy director for the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), joined Cheddar to discuss concerns about the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the nation's youth. While mental health issues have been a point of concern for the populace at large, Avenevoli talked about how vulnerable young people have been during the COVID-19 crisis. "It's important to keep in mind, for children and adolescents, that the pandemic is occurring during a time of very formative development when social connection is vital for health and optimal function," she said. Avenevoli also noted broad political and social upheavals that have contributed to the issue but also things that can be done to help minors with their mental wellbeing.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Republic Monitor

Social Security Update: Will Recipients Receive $1,400 Soon?

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) urges Congress to grant Social Security beneficiaries a fourth $1,400 stimulus payout. According to an update, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney submitted letters to legislative leaders requesting another round of stimulus funds for persons on Social Security income (SSI). A $1,400 stimulus payment for Social Security...
INCOME TAX
primepublishers.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
chronicle99.com

Check if Social Security Beneficiaries Will Get A Fourth Stimulus Check Or Not

As inflation continues to soar, The Senior Citizens League urges Congress to deliver a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400 to people on Social Security. As.com reported on November 28, a campaign was started by the Senior Citizens League (TSCL). This non-partisan advocacy group demanded additional stimulus money for the ones receiving Social Security.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Unvaccinated healthcare workers who used religious exemption have until Monday to get COVID vaccine

Health systems across the region will have to get employees vaccinated immediately, or face consequences of the state’s vaccine mandate. After weeks of uncertainty around the September mandate requiring all healthcare workers at large healthcare systems to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face termination – the state has issued guidance to those systems.
ROCHESTER, NY
WWLP

SNAP benefits increase for those with disabilities, older adults

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Changes have been made in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for those with disabilities or older adults living in New York. On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced changes in SNAP to further assist individuals who fall into these categories. This included simplifying the SNAP application, extending the duration that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mybasin.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
HEALTH SERVICES
UPI News

Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses -- and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy