ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

A new report shows worrying growth of the diabetes pandemic

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiabetes is rising at an alarming rate. One in 10 adults worldwide - 537 million people - now live with the disease. This is higher than the 463 million adults who lived with the condition in 2019. It presents a significant global challenge to the health and well-being of individuals, families...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

How to Reverse Diabetes, Say Experts

Over 34 million Americans live with a form of diabetes—a chronic condition that "affects how your body turns food into energy," the CDC states. "Diabetes is caused when the body fails to make or use insulin effectively because there's too much of it in our bloodstream, and not in our cells," says Dr. Shane Kannarr, leading Medical Reviewer for eyesight experts All About Vision, who adds that diabetes can cause severe health problems, including loss of eyesight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailynurse.com

Fewer Diabetes Patients Have Been Getting Their Insulin During Pandemic

Insulin is as essential as water for many people with diabetes. Of the more than 30 million Americans with diabetes, approximately 7.4 million rely on insulin to manage their condition. But it is one of the most costly drugs on the market, and the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the already rampant problem of insulin hoarding or rationing.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

COVID saw us sitting longer – and diabetes rose globally by 16% in 2 years. Time to get moving

New figures show global diabetes prevalence has increased by 16% in the past two years, with 537 million adults (aged 20-79) now estimated to be living with the chronic condition. Over this same time period, COVID has stopped us doing some of the things that help prevent and manage diabetes. One particularly concerning example is an increase to sedentary behaviour (sitting down for long periods of time), which was already at dangerous levels pre-COVID. Some estimates indicate the pandemic added an average three hours to our sitting time each day. Now lockdowns have eased in many places, it is vital we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

COVID Booster: HIV, variants and asthma

The science on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not going to be well understood for a few weeks at least, but a perspective in Nature makes one thing clear: even if this variant didn’t emerge in an HIV-positive person, the HIV/AIDS epidemic is the perfect breeding ground for new variants of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Blindness#Type 2 Diabetes#Atlas Committee
Medscape News

Type 2 Diabetes Remission Can Happen Naturally in 1 in 20

Roughly 5% of adults with type 2 diabetes achieve remission of their disease, often unbeknownst to the patient and without aggressive weight-loss interventions, according to a new analysis of data from more than 160,000 people in a national diabetes registry in Scotland. "One of our key new findings is that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
NUTRITION
AOL Corp

Coronavirus: ‘We’re going to see variants emerge’ until vaccination rates rise, doctor explains

Despite COVID-19 vaccines now being largely available, lagging vaccination rates create opportunities for the coronavirus to mutate and evolve into more dangerous versions. “I think we just need to tap the brakes a little bit and get into the new world of expectations of COVID,” Dr. Michael Saag, associate dean for global health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “COVID is going to be with us for years to come, and we’re going to see variants emerge. And we’re going to go through this process several times, maybe many times in the future.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Scientists May Have Found a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

Brian Shelton, a retired Post Office worker, may be the first person to be cured of Type 1 diabetes using a new treatment that helps the body regulate its own insulin levels. The treatment is part of an ongoing clinical trial that will take another five years to complete, but it’s welcome news for some 1.5 million people living with the disease nationwide.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ophthalmologytimes.com

Durable therapies for diabetic macular edema amid COVID-19 pandemic

Patients’ reluctance to visit a clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing retina specialists to optimize therapy. During the earliest stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, some patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) were reluctant to visit the office for therapy or monitoring. The risks of complications secondary to COVID-19 infection are elevated among patients with comorbidities such as diabetes. Further, the high burden of care associated with DME has led to undertreatment among real-world patients1—a dynamic almost certainly exacerbated by the aforementioned reluctance to visit the clinic. Given these facts, retina specialists should strive to optimize therapy that reduces exposure risk and burden while still providing excellent outcomes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
RETAIL
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy