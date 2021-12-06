ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Law enforcement investigates threats impacting Lorain, Elyria City Schools

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0jZR_0dF7piIc00

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating threats made on social media impacting the Elyria City School district and the Lorain City School district .

Man shot in Office Max parking lot in Cleveland Heights

In Elyria , the district says it was notified Sunday evening about a post on social media about threats of violence at Westwood Middle School.

The district says parents will be notified via phone before school Monday morning.

The district said Monday morning that a student had been arrested.

Law enforcement will be at Westwood Monday.

The Elyria Police Department and Lorain County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Lorain City Schools reports it was notified about an Instagram threat late Sunday night.

They say the post was not tied to Lorain City Schools or their students, however, district leaders are working with the Lorain Police Department to find out more about where the post originated.

The district safety hotline is 1-844-732-3764.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Disturbing and shocking’: Lawsuit claims Lorain elementary school employee forced girl to eat waffles taken from trash

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The mother of a Lorain student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Lorain City Schools, claiming an elementary school employee forced the 9-year-old child to eat food retrieved from a lunchroom garbage can. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, alleges the […]
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Teen charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Heights High School: I-Team

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A 16-year-old boy is in custody after police say he made online threats “to shoot up the school” Monday afternoon. Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said the threat was posted online during school hours.  Moments after the threat was made, the school was placed on lockdown.  The building was […]
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elyria, OH
Sports
Elyria, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Lorain County, OH
Crime & Safety
Lorain, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
Lorain County, OH
Sports
City
Elyria, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Lorain County, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Lorain, OH
Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Two students arrested in Ravenna after school gun incident

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ravenna Police Department responded to the Maplewood Career Center Tuesday following a report that a student had a gun at school. Police say when they received the report, the students had left for the day. After reviewing surveillance video with Maplewood staff, two students were arrested. Both students are 16-years-old. […]
RAVENNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westwood Middle School#Westwood Monday#Lorain City Schools#Instagram#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police arrest 2 in Akron pharmacy robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department arrested two people wanted in an armed robbery of a pharmacy. Police say two suspects, one of them armed, demanded drugs from the pharmacist at the CVS Pharmacy in the 500 block of E. Market St. According to a press release, the suspects walked behind the counter […]
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Mother charged for telling child to hit opponent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California woman faces criminal charges for telling her daughter “you better hit her” before the girl punched an opposing player in the head during a basketball game. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Thursday the words were the “catalyst” for the attack. The punch was thrown last month as […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy