ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Bangabandhu would've wished for formal apology for 1971 atrocities: former Pakistani diplomat

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDhaka [Bangladesh] December 6 (ANI) : Pakistan's former Diplomat Husain Haqqani has said that Bangladesh's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujbur Rahman would have asked for a formal apology from Pakistan for the tragedy inflicted upon the people of Bangladesh in the lead up to the 1971 Liberation War. "Everybody...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bipin Rawat: India’s top general laid to rest with full state honours as witnesses recall seeing chopper disappear into fog

India’s senior-most military official Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were laid to rest with full state honours on Friday.General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V 5 helicopter crashed in a forest minutes before its scheduled landing at the Wellington military base. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated at a military hospital in the state.The 63-year-old general was named India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019, a role designed to provide...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan People's Party stages protest over rising prices, unemployment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) staged a protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province against rising prices in the country, local media reported that the protesters were also chanting slogans against Imran Khan-led Pakistan government. The News International reported that a large number of workers and activists of...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Shahbaz Sharif opposes Imran Khan's govt plan to present mini-budget, says it would be national suicide

Lahore [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday opposed Imran Khan-led government plan to present a mini-budget and said that the National Assembly approving a mini-budget would be national suicide. "We will try making the government and its allies realise the detrimental effects of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bihar minister hails ban on Tablighi Jamat imposed by Saudi Arabia, says bodies linked to terrorism must be dismantled

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 12 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey welcomed the ban on the Tablighi Jamat imposed in Saudi Arabia, saying that the world needs to dismantle all organisations connected with terrorism to gain peace. "We have seen enough proof of Pakistan's involvement in protecting terrorism. For world...
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

After 10-months in Bangladesh Jail, Tripura farmers return home

Unakoti (Tripura) [India], December 12 (ANI): After spending more than 10 months in a jail in Bangladesh, two Indian nationals from Tripura returned safely to their homeland on Sunday. Rajib Debbarma and his cousin Gurupada are residents of Asharambari, a remote village in Tripura's Khowai district. It was more than...
INDIA
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Husain Haqqani
AFP

Indian defence chief cremated in televised military funeral

The flag-wrapped coffin of India's defence chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun carriage draped with flower garlands before he was cremated Friday. Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position created for him, and an outspoken, polarising and popular officer, seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
INDIA
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, allies criticise Afghan Taliban for killing of ex-security personnel, asks to investigate such instances

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): Condemning the Afghan Taliban over the alleged summary killings of dozens of former security forces personnel and enforced disappearances, the US and Western countries joined hands, expressing deep concerns over instances of serious human rights abuses, a media report said. The group of nations expressed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistani#Bangladesh#Ani#The Daily Start#Hudson Institute#South Asian
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lahore faces increasing water woes with depleting groundwater

Lahore [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Lahore faces increasing water woes with depleting groundwater as it tries to find ways to mitigate the looming droughts. Claiming the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project is the only way to mitigate the looming droughts and the potential threat to the already depleting groundwater of Lahore and the surrounding areas, according to a report submitted by the Punjab government to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the Dawn.
WORLD
The Independent

Blinken competes with top Russian official in Indonesia

Fresh from delivering a stern new warning to Russia over Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday to find a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin already in Jakarta for security talks. Just a day after joining his Group of Seven foreign minister colleagues in issuing the blunt demand for Russia to step back from a military escalation near the Ukrainian border, Blinken began a 48-hour visit to Indonesia with his plane parking in the shadow of that of Putin’s national security adviser Nikolay Patrushev. Patrushev is considered the third most senior...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Asia
People

Miss India Wins Miss Universe 2021

On Sunday, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was officially named Miss Universe 2021. Sandhu, 21, beat out 79 other contestants from various countries and territories — including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane — to claim the prestigious title. Sandhu was presented...
CELEBRITIES
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

No thanks to John Kerry, Israel waters the ground for peace

If the Biden administration doesn’t imitate the Obama administration by getting in the way of progress, Israel will continue to prove itself a partner for Middle East peace, not a source of belligerence. The latest example of Israel’s cooperation with the Muslim world came last week when it signed an...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy