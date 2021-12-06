Cobleskill Police Department hosting ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

COBLESKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Cobleskill Police Department (CPD) is hosting its 2021 ‘Shop With a Cop’ event on December 7. This year, CPD is partnering with the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office to allow students from Radez Elementary School to participate.

In past years, students from Radez Elementary have not been able to participate because the school is located in Richmondville, which is not within CPD’s jurisdiction. By partnering with the Sheriff’s Office, grades 3-5 from Radez, grades K-2 students from Ryder Elementary School and grades 6-8 students from Golding Middle School can participate in the event.

Police will be picking up four students at each of the three schools around 9:30 a.m. and driving them in police vehicles to the Walmart Supercenter in Cobleskill where they will shop for holiday gifts with the officers and deputies.

After shopping, the students can join the officers and deputies at Little Italy Pizza & Pasta in Cobleskill for lunch and will then be driven back to their respective schools by the officers and deputies.

The Shop With a Cop program is funded through donations from residents and businesses in the community.

