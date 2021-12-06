ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

ABC Oz, Nova, YLE, SVT among international buyers of StudioCanal’s Ridley Road

By Jordan Pinto
c21media.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench producer and distributor StudioCanal has sold 4×60’ drama series Ridley Road to several international networks, including Now Studio Hong Kong, ABC Australia, Nova Greece, YLE Finland, SVT Sweden, NRK Norway and DR Denmark. Created and produced by StudioCanal-owned Red Production Company, the series was initially...

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Crown’ Star Claire Foy in Amazon, BBC’s ‘A Very British Scandal’ – First Trailer Revealed

BBC One and Amazon Studios have revealed the first trailer for upcoming series “A Very British Scandal,” featuring Claire Foy, two-time Emmy winner for Netflix’s “The Crown.” Foy stars as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, alongside Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) as Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, and Julia Davis (“Nighty Night”) as Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava. Written by Sarah Phelps (“The Pale Horse”), the series is from the makers of the award-winning “A Very English Scandal,” Blueprint Pictures. It focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious legal cases of the 20th...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Kandahar’: Gerard Butler Action Pic Adds Nina Toussaint-White & Bahador Foladi

EXCLUSIVE: Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard) and Bahador Foladi (The Machinery) have joined the cast of Gerard Butler action movie Kandahar, which is currently filming in Saudi Arabia. Butler stars as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down. Produced by John Wick outfit Thunder Road Films and Capstone, Kandahar reunites Butler with his Greenland and Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh. Also starring are Ali Fazal and Navid Negahban. Brit actress Toussaint-White is known for starring in Amazon sci-fi The Feed and for roles in BBC hit Bodyguard, The Sister for ITV/Hulu and GameFace for Hulu. She is currently starring in Channel 5 thriller Witness No. 3. Stage and screen actor Foladi has just wrapped on the second season of Apple series Tehran and will next be seen in the second season of Viaplay drama The Machinery. The Swedish-Iranian actor’s credits also include Gasmamman, Box 21 and Sthlm Rekviem. Toussaint-White is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK and Thruline Entertainment in the US. Foladi is repped by Actors In Sweden.
WORLD
Variety

Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith Starring ‘The Miracle Club’ Among Nine Projects Supported by U.K. Global Screen Fund

“The Miracle Club,” an Ireland-U.K. co-production starring Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney, is one of a further nine independent co-productions being supported by the U.K. Global Screen Fund with a total of £1.32 million ($1.74 million). The film is produced by Chris Curling and Zephyr Films with Irish producer ShinAwil Limited and funding from Screen Ireland and is being executive produced by Embankment Films. Previously announced grant recipients include “My Happy Ending,” a U.K.-Israel official co-production, starring Miriam Margolyes and Andie MacDowell, which has recently wrapped production in Wales, and “The Coop Troop,” a U.K.-China-France animated co-production, which...
MOVIES
Variety

Newen Launches Documentary Label Real Lava With Danish Producer Sigrid Dyekjaer, Sundance Title ‘The Territory’

European production group Newen Studios is teaming with Oscar-nominated Danish producer Sigrid Dyekjaer to launch production company Real Lava. Based in Denmark, Real Lava will aim to produce cinematic documentary films and series for international audiences. Kicking off Real Lava’s documentary slate is Alex Pritz’s “The Territory” which will be premiering at Sundance. “The Territory” follows the indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau community as they defend their land against a network of Brazilian farmers who are colonizing their protected territory. A leading figure in the film industry, Dyekjaer has produced some 30 documentary features in the past 23 years. She most recently produced Feras Fayyad’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rory Kinnear
Person
Nicola Shindler
Person
Nova
Person
Eddie Marsan
Variety

Sky Studios Promotes ‘Gomorrah,’ ‘The New Pope’ Producer Nils Hartmann to Germany and Italy Leadership Role – Global Bulletin

APPOINTMENT Sky Studios has promoted “Gomorrah” and “The New Pope” producer Nils Hartmann to the newly created position of senior VP Sky Studios Deutschland and Italia, reporting into Jane Millichip, chief content officer for Europe. Hartmann, a native German, will lead the development, commissioning and production of Sky Original dramas and comedies for Sky Deutschland while retaining his current responsibilities for producing scripted Sky Originals for Sky Italia, where he has served since 2003. In the German role, he replaces Marcus Ammon, who is now with Bavaria Fiction. In his expanded role, Hartmann will work closely with executive VP programming, Sky Deutschland, Elke...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

FAST channel Fuse Beat debuts in UK marking start of international roll-out

US-based Fuse Media has begun the international roll-out of its free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel that celebrates black culture. Fuse Beat made its international debut in the UK on December 8 on Samsung TV Plus, having launched in June to focus on programming featuring black people. It includes over...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

BossaNova calls on factual indies to pitch during Development Day event

BossaNova, the UK content creation, funding and distribution company led by Paul Heaney, is inviting factual indies to pitch content during a two-day event. The Development Day event brings together buyers and sellers to fast-track the creation of unscripted content. Producers who join the event, which takes place on January...
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Studiocanal, Beyond Rights, Passion Among Seven Distributors Joining Strong London TV Screenings Lineup

Distributors Beyond Rights, Blue Ant International, Cineflix Rights, Dcd Rights, Hat Trick International, Passion Distribution, and Studiocanal have confirmed their participation at The London TV Screenings 2022. They join an already strong lineup that includes All3Media International, Banijay Rights, eOne, Fremantle and ITV Studios. The distributors are working together to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studiocanal#Yle#Svt#Abc Oz#French#Abc Australia#Yle Finland#Nrk Norway#Red Production Company#Bbc One#Pbs#Rt Ireland#Disney Benelux#Mola Indonesia#The City The City#Jewish#The 62 Group
c21media.net

Endemol Shine Germany to adapt Studio 89 dating format Love IRL for Vox

German free-to-air network Vox has commissioned a local version of virtual dating format Love IRL from Banijay-owned Endemol Shine Germany. The show, which follows couples as they meet face-to-face after dating virtually, was originally produced in France as Et si on se rencontrait?. Created by Studio 89 Productions and distributed...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Tune in to C21FM to hear from BBC drama chief Piers Wenger

Today we hear from BBC director of drama Piers Wenger about the UK public broadcaster’s commissioning strategy and upcoming slate during C21’s Content London. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. C21’s Content London took place last week with over 130 speakers and 1,300 delegates descending on the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
BBC
c21media.net

Tune in to C21FM to hear from team Netflix at Content London

Today we hear from Netflix’s Anne Mensah, Lindsay Salt, Sophie Klein and Tom Lyons about their commissioning strategies and upcoming slate as part of C21’s Content London. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. C21’s Content London took place last week with more than 130 speakers and 1,300 delegates descending...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Channel 4, HBO commission Marlon James crime noir set in Jamaica and UK

Channel 4 in the UK and HBO in the US have teamed up to commission the first original drama series from Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James. Told in six parts through the eyes of six people, each with their own bias, Get Millie Black follows a police detective forced to quit Scotland Yard and return home to Jamaica, where she is soon pursuing a missing persons case that threatens to expose more than she is willing to confront.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

StudioCanal’s Red Production Company To Adapt ‘Boy In The Striped Pyjamas’ Author John Boyne’s ‘The Echo Chamber’

StudioCanal’s Red Production Company has secured the rights to Boy In The Striped Pyjamas author John Boyne’s latest novel The Echo Chamber, with Boyne set to adapt as a 10 x 30-minute series. Red said the deal took place following a “highly competitive auction” for the book, which has already topped Irish bestseller lists after being published over the summer. The Echo Chamber follows The Cleverley family, comprised of a TV interviewer dad, novelist mum and adult children, who live a privileged life but are just one Tweet away from disaster. A week may be a long time in politics, but five days is all it...
MOVIES
c21media.net

Sweden’s Eccho Rights adds Star TV series Hidden to roster of Turkish drama

Swedish distributor Eccho Rights has sealed a deal to represent Turkish drama series Hidden from Turkish producer Ojo Pictures. The series (original title Annemizi Saklarken) stars Hande Doğandemir (The Red Room) and Turkish actor-musician Kutsi. It will premiere on December 8 on Turkey’s Star TV. Hidden is the story of...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Disney’s animated adventurers Boris & Rufus head to London’s Media Pioneers

London-based distributor The Media Pioneers has acquired international distribution rights to the first two seasons of Disney-commissioned animated comedy series Boris & Rufus. Produced by Brazil’s Pacotinho Filmes and Belli Studio, Boris & Rufus is a 2D animation series with a sci-fi twist that follows the adventures of a dog...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

ABC Kids preschool series Bluey travels to Italy, Greece on Rai, ERT

Public broadcasters Rai in Italy and ERT in Greece have acquired Australian animated preschool hit Bluey. Produced by Queensland-based Ludo Studios and co-commissioned by BBC Studios and ABC Children’s for ABC Kids, Bluey will make its free-to-air debut in Italy on Rai preschool channel Rai Yoyo on December 27. BBC...
WORLD
c21media.net

BBC lights up SBS dance company doc Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra

The BBC has acquired a feature documentary chronicling the foundation and growth of Australia’s Bangarra Dance Theatre. Produced by In Films’ Ivan O’Mahoney, Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra was commissioned by pubcaster SBS and premiered in Australian cinemas earlier this year, released by Icon Film Distribution. Directed...
THEATER & DANCE
c21media.net

Cyber Group Studios to adapt Phobos as YA sci-fi series

NEWS BRIEF: French producer/distributor Cyber Group Studios, best known for its preschool show Gigantosaurus, has acquired the rights to fantasy adventure book Phobos. The Paris- and LA- based firm will adapted the book written by author and screenwriter Victor Dixen into a live-action and animated sci-fi series targeted at young adults.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy