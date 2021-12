NEWS BRIEF: Chinese content operator Legend Media has acquired over 100 hours of factual content from Fremantle, including a documentary fronted by Samuel L Jackson. Enslaved: The Lost History of The Transatlantic Slave Trade joins premium documentary Arctic Drift: A Year In The Ice, produced by UFA Show & Factual and Wild Blue Media, and Stonehenge: The Hidden Truth, also produced by Wild Blue Media. Other titles in the deal include Last of The Giants, Planet Defenders, Expedition Unpacked, Wild Orphan Rescue, Royals: Declassified and The Diana Interview: The Truth Behind The Scandal.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO