South Korea’s nationwide box office dropped to a miserable $3.44 million over the weekend, despite the presence of a local film in top spot. The country ‘s cinemas earned 32% less than the previous weekend and are beginning to struggle with quota issues, according to local media. “Nothing Serious,” a Korean-made comedy romance, floated from third place to the top, despite its weekend takings shrinking by 30% to just $670,000. After three weekends on release, it has earned just $4.57 million, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). The previous top title, “Spiritwalker” slipped...

