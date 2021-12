Corn trade is flat to 1 cent higher, beans are 6 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 14 cents lower to 1 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to a penny higher with range-bound action continuing, and a sale of 1.844 million metric tons of corn to Mexico on the daily wire of mostly old crop. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after the Christmas driving season, with support from cheaper natural gas and the weekly report showing production 55,000 barrels per day higher; stocks were up by 163,000 barrels per day.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO