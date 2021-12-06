ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Themes of obsession, trust and inner strength find expression in 3 animated films

By MICHAEL ORDOÑA
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

Three movies with international flavor — a French film about Japanese mountaineers, an American studio release set in a mythologized Southeast Asia and an anime from a Japanese master set largely in a virtual world — deserve long looks in the race for the 2022 animated feature Oscar. The...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi’ Team on Their Emotional Journey and Continuing the Story

Simu Liu is normally a gregarious presence on set. So it stood out when the actor fell silent in between takes on the Australian set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu was about to shoot one of his most challenging moments, in which his titular character confesses to his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), that he killed a man at the behest of his father, and now was prepared to end his father’s life. “We knew a lot of the movie hinged on that moment,” says Liu, who marked the day on his calendar and workshopped it countless times...
MOVIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
The Independent

Steven Spielberg deserves better than to be treated as cinema’s fusty grandfather

You’d think it would be sacrilege to badmouth Steven Spielberg. As filmmakers go, the 74-year-old is a monolith, his very name synonymous with cinema itself. After inventing the modern blockbuster with Jaws in 1975, Spielberg went on to create a number of the biggest films ever made. Saving Private Ryan completely redefined the war movie; Jurassic Park was pioneering in its use of CGI. Even the worthiest heirs dubbed “the new Spielberg” (like Christopher Nolan or Denis Villeneuve) seem ghostly pale by comparison. And yet: as cinema’s populist maestro enters the sixth decade of his career, it’s hard not to notice that some people equate Spielberg with everything they don’t like...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamoru Hosoda
Variety

‘Titane’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau on How This Was The Hardest Script She Has Ever Written

French director Julia Ducournau, who burst onto the world filmmaking scene in 2016 with “Raw,” admits it wasn’t easy to come up with her latest film, “Titane.” “I think that it is the hardest script I’ve ever had to write, although I’m very young in my career,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that “Raw” had found its success.” On the podcast, Ducournau discusses her journey to creating...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars Sets Eligible Films In Animated, Documentary & International Feature Categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has lifted the curtain on its lists of movies eligible for the 94th Academy Awards in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories. The Academy lists 26 pics are eligible in the Animated Feature category and 138 for Documentary Feature. Also, 93 countries have submitted films that are eligible for consideration for International Feature Film, with Somalia being the lone first-time entrant this year. See the full lists here. Shortlists for the International and Documentary categories will be revealed on December 21. Some of the films have not yet had their...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dan Stevens “Started to Think and Even Dream in German” While Filming ‘I’m Your Man’

Dan Stevens has played lawyers, knights, Eurovision singers and Marvel characters. Now, with Germany’s Oscar submission for best international feature, I’m Your Man, the Downton Abbey and Legion star can add futuristic humanoid robot to his repertoire. Another feat: The Englishman speaks excellent German, a language he learned in school, in the film. Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) directed and with Jan Schomburg co-wrote the Berlin Film Festival winner and Bleecker Street release, which revolves around an archaeologist named Alma (Maren Eggert) who accepts an offer to live with a robot designed to be her perfect life partner. Schrader and Stevens talked to THR...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beauty and the Beast’ at 30: Stars Reflect on Disney Animated Film’s Legacy

Disney’s 1991 animated take on Beauty and the Beast, celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, spawned a Broadway musical and a live-action remake and earned nearly $425 million at the global box office as well as a special place in the hearts of fans and the film’s voice cast. Paige O’Hara, who voices Belle, recalled recording the Broadway soundtrack with fellow castmember Angela Lansbury (Mrs. Potts). “We all had tears in our eyes,” O’Hara tells The Hollywood Reporter. “And that was, I think, one of the most amazing moments of my career, being able to be there with Angela.” The award-winning soundtrack is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movies#Animated Films#French#Japanese#American
Anime News Network

Ninjala TV Anime Unveils Cast, Staff, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of GungHo Online Entertainment's Ninjala Nintendo Switch game announced the anime's main cast, main staff, theme song artists, and January 8 premiere on Thursday. The website also posted the anime's key visual:. The television anime will retain the main cast from the previous...
COMICS
ComicBook

Anime's Best Live-Action Films: How and Where to Start

Netflix is all-in when it comes to bringing some of the biggest anime franchises to life in a brand new way, with Cowboy Bebop releasing on the platform earlier this fall and the streaming service set to launch the likes of One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Avatar The Last Airbender in the future. With the denizens of the Bebop arrived to mixed reviews, we thought now would be the perfect time to dive into some of the best live-action anime adaptations in both the East and the West.
COMICS
fargounderground.com

Fargo- Experimental and Animated Film Series

As part of the 2022 North Dakota Human Rights Arts and Film Festival, a special theatrical screening of experimental and animated films will take place for one evening at the historic Fargo Theatre in Fargo, North Dakota. The film series highlights the talents of avant-garde artist artists using innovative techniques...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
darkhorizons.com

Animated DC’s “Metal Men” Film Planned

Ron Clements and John Musker, two key Disney animation legends behind the likes of “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin,” are set to adapt the 1962 DC Comics property “The Metal Men” for Warner Animation Group. The pair are teaming with Celeste Ballard (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) on the animated...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Netflix Releases Teaser and Poster for Upcoming Anime Film ‘Bubble’

Netflix has released an official teaser and poster for their upcoming anime film Bubble, which is arriving on the streaming service next spring. We’ve gotten our first look at the upcoming Netflix anime film Bubble, which is scheduled to arrive on the streaming service on April 28, 2022. Bubble takes place in an alternate Tokyo where the laws of gravity have been broken due to bubbles that manipulate this force of nature. The new anime feature brings together some of the most popular and talented creators, featuring director Tetsuro Araki and WIT Studio, the forces behind the hugely popular Attack on Titan anime. Bubble features a screenplay by Gen Urobuchi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica), character designs by Takeshi Obata (Death Note) and music by Hiroyuki Sawano (Promare)
COMICS
HipHopDX.com

GSoul Finds Strength In Calmness With ‘Natural’ EP

The South Korean singer returns with Natural, his first record since last year’s Another Sad Love Song. The music video for the title track premiered yesterday (December 2), along with an exclusive performance on the television show Begin Again. “Sometimes it hurts like growing pain / At times it makes...
WORLD
Cartoon Brew

Will Any Of These 6 Anime Films Be Recognized By The Academy Awards?

Once again this year, anime makes up a significant proportion of the animated features competing for the Oscar. Of the 26 qualified films, six are from Japan. Whether they’ll get nominated is another question: voters have proved reluctant to recognize anime that doesn’t come from Studio Ghibli. But no matter. The six films are an interesting, eclectic bunch, deserving of attention whether the Academy agrees or not. We’ve already reviewed three (links below) — keep an eye on the website for more individual coverage. Meanwhile, here’s an introduction to the six …
COMICS
Anime News Network

Anime Supremacy! Live-Action Film Reveals Staff for In-film Anime

The staff of the live-action film adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura's Anime Supremacy! (Haken Anime!) novel revealed the staff on Wednesday of in-film anime projects. Azuma Tani (Thermae Romae, Waka Okami wa Shōgakusei!) is directing the "Soundback: Sō no Ishi" anime that will appear in the film. Manga creator and illustrator Eisaku Kubonouchi (Carole & Tuesday) is designing the characters. Takayuki Yanase (Mobile Suit Gundam 00) is the mechanical designer. A fake trailer for the anime is available below.
COMICS
First Showing

Watch: Award-Winning Dutch Animated Short Film 'Life is Beautiful'

"Anton may be done with life, but life ain’t done with Anton." This animated short film originally premiered in 2013 and we're just now catching up with it thanks to a reminder from our friends at Short of the Week. Life is Beautiful is made by an Amsterdam-based filmmaker named Ben Brand, who has won awards for his many short films over the years (you'll recognize gifs from this one). This one is about an aging man who makes a decision to change his measly existence, and in doing so "discovers the real greatness of life." It's kind of about reincarnation, but I won't say anything else. It played at numerous festivals in 2013 & 2014 and picked up a few awards, and is online now. As odd as this seems, it's a bit like Pixar's Soul meets Gaspar Noe's Enter the Void. Despite the heavy story, Brand says it's "supposed to be a funny, tragicomic film… you can compare it to the characters in the films of the Coen Brothers." It's only 8 minutes - watch in full below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy