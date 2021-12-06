ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal to make Scholz German chancellor clears final hurdle

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — A three-party deal to form a new German coalition government under center-left leader Olaf Scholz cleared its final hurdle Monday, setting the scene for him to succeed longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel later this week. Germany’s environmentalist Greens said their members approved the agreement reached last month,...

Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile...
Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. - Paris and Brussels - Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron. 
Macron unveils EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

PARIS (AP) — French President Macron on Thursday presented the priorities for France’s upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country’s presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection. Macron is expected to run in...
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Karl Lauterbach
Christine Lambrecht
Christian Lindner
Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
What you need to know about Germany's new chancellor and coalition government

BERLIN — Olaf Scholz became Germany's chancellor on Wednesday, marking the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years as the country's leader. Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party, which won the most votes in September's federal election, leads a coalition government along with the Greens and the libertarian Free Democratic Party.
Social Democrat Olaf Scholz elected German leader as Merkel era ends

Angela Merkel, first elected as chancellor back in 2005, received a standing ovation at the German Parliament on Wednesday. Domestically, Merkel's tenure will be remembered for a rise in living standards. Internationally, Merkel will always be known for her open door policy at the start of the migration crisis in...
Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy. Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year" as a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages. The former finance minister, who won 395 of the 707 votes cast in the Bundestag lower house, has vowed broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer. "It will be a new beginning for our country," Scholz pledged as he officially assumed the office from Merkel and thanked her for her lengthy tenure.
Germany's Scholz says any threat to Ukraine unacceptable

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and said any attempts to cross the frontier would be unacceptable. “It is very, very important that no one rolls through the history books to draw new borders,” Scholz said at a...
Germany may be losing its female leader – but it now has a gender-equal cabinet for the first time

Germany is all set to get a gender-equal cabinet for the first time in history, even as its first female chancellor Angela Merkel bows out of office.On Monday, Ms Merkel’s successor Olaf Scholz announced that the country’s new cabinet will have 16 members — eight men and eight women. “Women and men account for half the population each, so women should also get half the power,” Mr Scholz said, according to the AFP news agency.Mr Scholz, a 63-year-old Social Democrat who describes himself as a feminist, had promised to appoint as many women as possible while running for the...
End of an era: Germany's Merkel bows out after 16 years

Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany's first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005.Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany's profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women.Now that near-record tenure is ending with her leaving office at age 67 to praise from abroad and enduring popularity at home. Her designated successor, Olaf Scholz is expected to take office Wednesday.Merkel, a former scientist who grew up in communist...
Europe
Berlin, DE
Germany
The West’s Nuclear Mistake

In Germany and here in the United States, politicians who want to be seen as environmentalists are increasing greenhouse-gas emissions by forcing the premature closing of serviceable nuclear-power plants. You might think of Germany as a global environmental leader. But if you look at actual practices, you’ll see a different...
Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
Britain sending 140 engineers to Polish border with Belarus

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain will send 140 military engineers to Poland this month to provide support at its border with Belarus, the Ministry of Defence said, in response to what it termed pressures from "irregular migration". Britain already has personnel in its NATO ally Poland, amid tensions at...
France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
France's new right-wing presidential nominee surges in polls

The new presidential nominee of France's right-wing Republican party Valerie Pecresse has surged in the polls, two surveys showed on Tuesday, with one indicating President Emmanuel Macron losing for the first time. Pecresse, who is bidding to be France's first woman president, started the nominating process as a rank outsider but was picked by party members on Saturday after performing strongly in four televised debates. While Pecresse would trail Macron in April's first round by 20 percent to his 23 percent, she would win a second run-off by 52 points to 48, the Elabe group survey published on Tuesday evening indicated. The poll marks the first time Macron, 43, has been shown losing since campaigning started in earnest. It also underlines the threat Pecresse poses to far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was previously seen as Macron's closest rival.
