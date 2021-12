We are certainly more humid today than yesterday and a bit warmer, as well. We are going to keep a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast. Tonight, our temperatures will be in the 60s, and we’ll see a chance for scattered showers. We are also seeing patchy fog. Friday will be mostly to partly cloudy at times with a chance for some isolated to scattered showers. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s. Temperatures will stay warm through the first half of Saturday when a frontal system will approach the area. We will also keep a chance for showers in the forecast. A front could bring strong storms near South Mississippi. It will cool back down again by Sunday behind the front...for a couple of days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO