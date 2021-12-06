ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. November Jobs Report: Good News Or Bad News?

By Russell Investments
 3 days ago
On Dec. 3, the U.S. Department of Labor published the jobs report for November, which Eitelman characterized as messy, due to the conflicting data seen in the two surveys used to compile the report. On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Chief Investment Strategist for North America,...

Seeking Alpha

2022 Global Market Outlook - The Great Moderation

Global economic growth will be slower but still above trend in 2022. This forecast should allow equities to outperform bonds. Global economic growth will be slower but still above trend in 2022. This forecast should allow equities to outperform bonds. Inflation has yet to peak, but it will likely decline over the year and as a result any central bank tightening will be modest.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jobless claims hit a new 52-year low

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a new, multi-decade low last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. At 184,000 claims, adjusted for seasonal swings, it was the lowest level of initial claims since September 1969, when the figure stood at 182,000. It was also a lower count than economists...
The Independent

Average US long-term mortgage rates hold firm another week

The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. held firm again this week.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked down this week to 3.10% from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.71%.The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also dipped slightly, to 2.38% from 2.39% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.26%.Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed pivots from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged...
Jerome Powell
Mercury News

U.S. jobless claims decline to lowest level since 1969

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits declined last week to the lowest level since 1969, illustrating difficulties adjusting the raw data for seasonal effects. Initial unemployment claims totaled 184,000 in the week ended Dec. 4, down 43,000 from the prior period, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 220,000 applications.
FOXBusiness

Stock futures slide ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower on Thursday morning. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street. Traders will have a labor-related report to study. The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations...
kelo.com

U.S. October wholesale inventories revised slightly higher

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. wholesale inventories increased a bit more than initially thought in October, suggesting that the restocking of warehouses could again support economic growth this quarter. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that wholesale inventories accelerated 2.3%, instead of 2.2% as estimated last month. Stocks at wholesalers...
CNBC

Why unemployment claims are at their lowest in decades

Initial claims for unemployment benefits (a proxy for applications) fell last week to their lowest level since Sept. 6, 1969, according to the Labor Department. That statistic includes a seasonal adjustment, a standard practice meant to account for labor patterns at different times of year. The Covid pandemic has complicated that adjustment, economists said.
MarketWatch

U.S. likely ran a $193 billion deficit in November versus $145 billion a year earlier, CBO says

The federal government likely ran a budget deficit of $193 billion in November, up from $145 billion in the same month last year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday. The Treasury Department will release the official deficit data on Friday. The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021, the second highest on record. The CBO projects the 2022 deficit will narrow to $1.2 billion, in part because the federal government is no longer providing emergency pandemic assistance. For instance, outlays for unemployment compensation fell by $21 billion compared with the same month last year, the CBO said. Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House council of economic advisers. said Tuesday that the slowdown in government spending will result in an 8.5% contraction in "the fiscal impulse" on the economy in 2022, one of the biggest drops since World War II.
Reuters

U.S. bank executives raise concerns over inflation

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. bank executives on Tuesday raised concerns about the impact of a sustained period of higher inflation, adding to pressure on the Federal Reserve to accelerate plans to slow down the pace of its asset purchases. Wells Fargo (WFC.N) Chief Executive Charlie Scharf said...
Axios

What to expect from Friday's Consumer Price Index report

The latest measure of inflation is set for release Friday, as market watchers continue to process last week’s confusing jobs report and try to game out the economic impact of the latest coronavirus variant. Why it matters: Americans, politicians, and regulators are laser-focused on price gains picking up steam and...
FOXBusiness

Slow job growth in November unlikely to keep interest rates low, economists say

Job growth in the United States slowed in November with just 210,000 new jobs added during the month, falling well below economist expectations of 550,000. The unemployment rate also lowered by 0.4 percentage points to 4.2%, according to the latest Employment Situation Summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Despite falling significantly short, economists were optimistic about the jobs numbers.
CBS News

Corporate profits are booming. That may leave padding to absorb higher wages.

U.S. corporate profits have never been fatter — or accounted for a bigger portion of economic growth, recent figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis show. Third-quarter after-tax profits made up about 11% of GDP, a measure experts typically use to gauge the nation's economic health. It's been nearly a decade since that proportion was even close, according to BEA figures.
94.1 Duke FM

Instant View: Canada reports bumper job gains, unemployment rate dips to 6.0%

TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian economy added a net 153,700 jobs in November, beating expectations, and the jobless rate slipped to 6.0% from 6.7% in October, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a gain of 35,000 jobs in November and for the unemployment rate to...
atlanticcitynews.net

Disappointing November jobs report unsettles U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S, stocks had a volatile day on Friday before all the major indices finished in the red. A poor jobs report for November and lingering concerns about the new Covid variant Omicron held buyers at bay. "The uncertainty regarding Omicron is high, but coupled with...
