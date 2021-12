When you’re playing against Lamar Jackson, there’s always a possibility he’ll make you look like a fool on defense. Myles Garrett found this out the hard way on Sunday night in a messy game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. With the Ravens only up by three in the third quarter and facing a red zone third and 10, Jackson made something out of nothing with his legs, as he often does. Facing down a fierce Browns blitz, Jackson was able to backpedal long enough to find an open Mark Andrews in the end zone, who made the sliding catch for the 13-3 lead.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO