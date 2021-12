With the extreme volatility the market has been seeing recently, you're not alone if you've seen your basket of stocks fluctuate or plunge on some particularly choppy market days. But does that mean you should sell your stocks? Not so fast. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 10, Fool contributors Rachel Warren, Taylor Carmichael, and Connor Allen respond to a member's question.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO